 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two suffer life-threatening injuries in Racine County skydiving crash

  • 0

YORKVILLE — A man's and a woman's lives are in danger after a tandem skydiving accident Sunday.

Skydiving accident June 19

A Flight for Life air ambulance arrives after a skydiving accident Sunday in Racine County.

The accident was reported at 1:43 p.m. Sunday, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

"A 28-year-old female from Racine and a 49-year-old female from Chicago were tandem skydiving," RCSO reported Sunday afternoon. "Their parachute was deployed; however, they lost control approximately 20-30 feet from the ground and crashed. Both sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to area trauma centers via Flight for Life."

The skydivers were affiliated with Skydive Midwest Skydiving Center, headquartered in Yorkville, north of Highway 11 and west of Interstate 94.

It was the second air-accident in as many days in Yorkville. Saturday afternoon, a small plane crashed in a Yorkville farm field, although the pilot suffered only minor injuries and did not need to be hospitalized.

People are also reading…

PHOTOS: Plane skids onto I-94 in October 2012

There were no injuries when a Skydive Midwest plane skidded onto I-94 while attempted to land at Sylvania Airport in Yorkville, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

1 of 8
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: 'Due to call volume' Racine Police officers weren't able to respond to shots fired report for hours

UPDATE: 'Due to call volume' Racine Police officers weren't able to respond to shots fired report for hours

At about 12:10 a.m. Monday, Racine County dispatch received a call of shots having been fired on Racine’s south side. A home was hit, but the report of the home being hit didn't come in until the early morning, as the home had been empty at the time of the shooting. "Due to the call volume” in the morning, it wasn't until about noon that the home that was hit was able to be investigated; a Racine Police Department spokesperson said Monday afternoon. Police responded to the area twice, after the initial shots fired report and again about 12 hours later, the RPD said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden confident about future despite mounting political challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News