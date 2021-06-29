Two siblings chop off their hair to donate to children experiencing hair loss

“They collect different ponytails, it’s about 10 to 20 ponytails to make a wig,” said Savannah. “Wigs are then crafted into different styles and then most of the time it’s donated to children with cancer due to hair loss, chemotherapy, and other circumstances.”

Savannah mentioned there were an array of organizations they considered donating through, before settling on Locks of Love, having donated to them around her first donation.

And although Savannah and Noah were relieved to have their hair short once again, there’s already talks to continue donating their hair in the future.

“From COVID and being able to grow out my hair, I liked it and now I want to grow out the whole thing. Donating it would be a great way to help out society, especially with the small population of gingers,” Noah jokingly adds.

“When I was younger, it was something to do for kids my age who are having a harder time than I am,” said Savannah. “As I got older, it was something I’ve grown to enjoy doing because it’s my way to give back to somebody where it will make their day to get something like this.”

