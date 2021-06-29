Two siblings chop off their hair to donate to children experiencing hair loss

MOUNT PLEASANT — On Monday, siblings Savannah Ahnen, 18, and Noah, 17, cut off their long, grown out hair at Images Beauty Salon, located at 5429 Spring St., to donate to children who’ve experienced hair loss.
The two have been growing out their hair for a few years now, with every intention to donate it. Noah decided to grow out his hair in March of last year when lockdown began.
“I was due for a haircut originally,” he said. “But when I couldn’t, I decided why not grow it out.”
Savannah began the process of letting her hair grow out two to three years ago in high school; however, this is her third time donating.
“The first time I donated was around sixth grade,” she said, “The second time was the (freshman) year going into high school.”
The haircuts were administered by hairstylist Jodi Nielsen, where the two siblings have been going to her since they were babies, even receiving their first haircut certificates from her.
Nielsen cut off 10 inches of hair from Noah and two ponytails of 11-inches each from Savannah.
Wigs will then be made from the ponytails through Nielsen’s business, Shears to You, and then donated to an organization of the siblings’ choosing.
“They collect different ponytails, it’s about 10 to 20 ponytails to make a wig,” said Savannah. “Wigs are then crafted into different styles and then most of the time it’s donated to children with cancer due to hair loss, chemotherapy, and other circumstances.”
Savannah mentioned there were an array of organizations they considered donating through, before settling on Locks of Love, having donated to them around her first donation.
And although Savannah and Noah were relieved to have their hair short once again, there’s already talks to continue donating their hair in the future.
“From COVID and being able to grow out my hair, I liked it and now I want to grow out the whole thing. Donating it would be a great way to help out society, especially with the small population of gingers,” Noah jokingly adds.
“When I was younger, it was something to do for kids my age who are having a harder time than I am,” said Savannah. “As I got older, it was something I’ve grown to enjoy doing because it’s my way to give back to somebody where it will make their day to get something like this.”