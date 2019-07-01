{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has announced the promotions of two Sheriff's Office staff members:

Deputy Curt Beck and Deputy Troy Ruffalo have been promoted to sergeant.

Sgt. Beck will be assigned to the second shift patrol operations and Sgt. Ruffalo will be assigned to the third shift patrol operations.

The promotions are effective immediately.

