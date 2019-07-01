RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has announced the promotions of two Sheriff's Office staff members:
Deputy Curt Beck and Deputy Troy Ruffalo have been promoted to sergeant.
Sgt. Beck will be assigned to the second shift patrol operations and Sgt. Ruffalo will be assigned to the third shift patrol operations.
The promotions are effective immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.