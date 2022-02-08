 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two sex offenders to be released in Racine

RACINE — Two sex offenders are to be released in the City of Racine, one on the 2000 block of Washington Avenue and the other at the 4600 block of Durand Avenue.

According to the Racine Police Department, their release is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Duane Clark

Duane M. Clark, 57, will reside at 2007 Washington Avenue. He was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child in 1995 and child abuse, recklessly causing harm, in 1992.

Clark’s victims were juveniles who were known to him. His conditions of supervision, according to the release, are that he is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, not allowed to contact the victims and not allowed to consume drugs.

Alvino Castillo

He is required to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring; he must comply with all requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

The second to be released, Alvino Castillo, 58, will reside at 4608 Durand Avenue. He was convicted of third degree sexual assault in 2019 and criminal solicitation of a minor in 2008. His victims were juveniles who were not known to him, according to the RPD. Castillo is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, contact with the victims, or consume drugs. He is required to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. Castillo must also comply with all requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry. Both individuals are not wanted by law enforcement at this time. “This notification is not intended to cause fear, but rather it is our intent to better inform the community which creates a safer community,” read both announcements from the RPD. “Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Please understand that such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to keep the community informed on these releases.” For more information, the RPD urges the public to visit the Wisconsin Sex Offender website, appsdoc.wi.gov/public/offenders.

People are also reading…

Things to do in and around Racine County

Embrace the cold with outdoor adventures
Entertainment
editor's pick

Embrace the cold with outdoor adventures

  • 0

We are a couple of months into winter and here are some ways to make the most of the season right here in Racine and Kenosha counties and the …

'Guys on Ice' opens at Racine Theatre Guild Feb. 11

'Guys on Ice' opens at Racine Theatre Guild Feb. 11

  • 0

RACINE — Ice fishing and musical comedy go “fin-in-fin” in the production of “Guys on Ice,” Feb. 11-27 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 North…

A sugar bush experience at River Bend

A sugar bush experience at River Bend

  • 0

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a sugar bush experience program from mid-February through March.

UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series back to in-person screenings

UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series back to in-person screenings

  • Elizabeth Snyder
  • 0

That sound you hear is the happy munching of popcorn from patrons of the UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series.

Art exhibition encourages multiple views of vessels and sculpture

Art exhibition encourages multiple views of vessels and sculpture

  • 0

RACINE — “In the Round: Vessels and Sculpture from RAM’s Collection,” which opened Wednesday at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., showcases…

Jean’s Jazz Series is live at Racine Theatre Guild

Jean’s Jazz Series is live at Racine Theatre Guild

  • 0

RACINE — Live music returns to the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., with two Jean’s Jazz Series concerts this spring. Bringing ba…

Submit your event to our free online calendar
Faith & Community

Submit your event to our free online calendar

  • 0

Event organizers are invited to submit their events to The Journal Times' free Online Calendar of Events. To submit an event, go to journaltim…

A guide to LIVE MUSIC in the area
Listing

A guide to LIVE MUSIC in the area

  • 0

Brat Stop

A guide to exhibits at area art galleries, museums
Listing

A guide to exhibits at area art galleries, museums

  • 0

Burlington Historical Society Museum

WATCH NOW: Local artist Mitch Braver hosting solo show at Public Craft Brewing Co.

WATCH NOW: Local artist Mitch Braver hosting solo show at Public Craft Brewing Co.

  • Elizabeth Snyder
  • 0

Ten years.

'V Crushable' art exhibit to open at Carthage

'V Crushable' art exhibit to open at Carthage

  • 0

KENOSHA — “V Crushable,” a selection of sculptures and paintings created by Noah Kashiani and Kelly Reaves, will be on exhibit Feb. 8 through …

Valentine's Day dinner pairs wine with food

Valentine's Day dinner pairs wine with food

  • 0

WATERFORD — Spirits of Norway Vineyard & Winery announces the return of the Valentine’s Day Wine Pairing Farm to Table Dinner at 6 p.m. Mo…

A valentine's dinner show with Elvis

A valentine's dinner show with Elvis

  • 0

RACINE — Elvis entertainer John Van Thiel will present “Love You Tender,” an Elvis-themed Valentine’s dinner show, 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, a…

Vegas Night is back Feb. 12 at Fountain Hall, online raffle under way

Vegas Night is back Feb. 12 at Fountain Hall, online raffle under way

  • 0

STURTEVANT — After a year off due to the pandemic, the Racine Founders Rotary Club Foundation is hosting a Vegas Night fundraiser to support C…

'The Revolutionists' to be staged at Carthage

  • 0

KENOSHA — “The Revolutionists” comes to the Wartburg Theatre stage at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Feb. 25-March 5.

River Bend now has family-friendly kicksleds

River Bend now has family-friendly kicksleds

  • 0

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, offers ski and snowshoe rentals.

Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe offered at Racine Zoo

Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe offered at Racine Zoo

  • 0

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe rentals Jan. 28-March 13.

"Failure: A Love Story" opens Feb. 11
Entertainment

"Failure: A Love Story" opens Feb. 11

  • 0

What: "Failure: A Love Story," performed by the Fleeing Artists Theatre

Racine Theatre Guild schedules auditions for 'Mamma Mia!'

Racine Theatre Guild schedules auditions for 'Mamma Mia!'

  • 0

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will be holding “Mamma Mia!” auditions from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, …

"More Than a Thousand Words: The Photography of Al Fredrickson" exhibit

"More Than a Thousand Words: The Photography of Al Fredrickson" exhibit

  • 0

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A special exhibit opening for “More Than a Thousand Words: The Photography of Al Fredrickson" will take place from 5:30 to …

'Circle Mirror Transformation' coming to UW-Parkside

'Circle Mirror Transformation' coming to UW-Parkside

  • 0

SOMERS — “Circle Mirror Transformation” will be staged Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18-19, in the Main Stage Theater at the University of Wiscons…

Racine Public Library to host 125th anniversary Winterfest

Racine Public Library to host 125th anniversary Winterfest

  • 0

RACINE — The Racine Public Library is kicking off its 125th anniversary year with its first Winterfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2…

An Evening with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha set Feb. 26

  • 0

KENOSHA — Tickets for the inaugural event “An Evening with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha” are on sale.

Classical music and comedy duo coming to Carthage

Classical music and comedy duo coming to Carthage

  • 0

KENOSHA — A concert titled "Bridge and Wolak" will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001…

Chili Ice Walk Feb. 26 has ice sculptures, chili

Chili Ice Walk Feb. 26 has ice sculptures, chili

  • 0

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s Chili Ice Walk will be held throughout Downtown Racine from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. This free c…

Winos for Rhinos set March 5 at Racine Zoo

Winos for Rhinos set March 5 at Racine Zoo

  • 0

RACINE — A Winos for Rhinos event is planned to raise funds for the care of Timu and Kianga, the Racine Zoo's eastern black rhinos. It will be…

Racine Home Expo is back; vendor booths available
alert promotion

Racine Home Expo is back; vendor booths available

  • 0

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Home Expo, showcasing home improvement companies, products and services, is back as an in-person event for its 38t…

UW-Parkside spring theater season preview
Entertainment

UW-Parkside spring theater season preview

  • 0

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theater Department’s spring season features a student-directed show and a “high-octane” dramatic…

Lakeside Players to stage 'High School Musical'

Lakeside Players to stage 'High School Musical'

  • 0

KENOSHA — The Lakeside Players community theater troupe continues its season with a Disney musical, performed Feb. 18-20 and 25-27 in the Rhod…

Soundscapes concert to benefit school

  • 0

KENOSHA — With a reputation for musical variety and excellence, Living Light School of Worship will host its eighth annual benefit concert, So…

Horse-drawn sleigh rides offered at Apple Holler

Horse-drawn sleigh rides offered at Apple Holler

  • 0

YORKVILLE — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., offers reservations for private horse-drawn sleigh rides.

Pringle Nature Center has snowshoe rental, other events

Pringle Nature Center has snowshoe rental, other events

  • 0

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave., is offering these events:

Art that deceives the eye is RAM exhibit focus

Art that deceives the eye is RAM exhibit focus

  • 0

RACINE — “Fool the Eye: Addressing Illusion in Contemporary Art” opens Feb. 9 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.

Past meets present in Upcoming Racine Art Museum exhibition

Past meets present in Upcoming Racine Art Museum exhibition

  • 0

RACINE — “Precedents: Past meets Present in Contemporary Glass and Clay” — opening Feb. 9 at the Racine Art Museum — will “offer new contexts …

"Watercolor Wisconsin" returns to Wustum Museum, award winners announced

"Watercolor Wisconsin" returns to Wustum Museum, award winners announced

  • 0

RACINE — The 55th year of the "Watercolor Wisconsin" is on view through April 23 at Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Rac…

Music at the Zoo lineup announced
Entertainment

Music at the Zoo lineup announced

  • 0

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., announced the artist lineup for the second annual Music at the Zoo Concert Series, Friday and Satur…

Markets
Listing

Markets

  • 0

7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/ OUTDOOR MARKET

Animal Crackers Jazz Series 2022 lineup announced

Animal Crackers Jazz Series 2022 lineup announced

  • 0

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., has announced the lineup for the 35th annual Animal Crackers Concert Series in 2022.

Spectrum show collaborates art and poetry

Spectrum show collaborates art and poetry

  • 0

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, invites the public to “Art + Poetry = A…

Fleeing Artists theater season preview
Entertainment

Fleeing Artists theater season preview

  • 0

KENOSHA — The Fleeing Artists Theatre, founded in 2018 by Kenneth Montley, Kevin Duffy and Alex Metalsky, three alumni of the University of Wi…

Local museums get interactive with new spaces

Local museums get interactive with new spaces

  • By Elizabeth Snyder
  • 0

KENOSHA — There are precious few silver linings to a global pandemic, but local museum staffers found one.

Artwork comprised of multiple parts showcased in Racine Art Museum exhibition

Artwork comprised of multiple parts showcased in Racine Art Museum exhibition

  • 0

RACINE — “Component Parts: Artworks Made of Multiple Elements” will be on exhibit through Feb. 12 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The e…

DRC offers web-based historic tours of Downtown
Faith & Community

DRC offers web-based historic tours of Downtown

  • 0

RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. offers a socially distanced, self-guided historic tour of Downtown Racine with a web-based, mobile-friendly tou…

'Devoted to Comradeship' exhibit at Kenosha History Center

  • 0

KENOSHA — To honor local veterans and pay tribute to their comradeship, the Kenosha History Center is displaying “Devoted to Comradeship,” an …

Hawthorn Hollow announces new art installation

Hawthorn Hollow announces new art installation

  • 0

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, announces the completion of artist-in-residence Sinclair Myhre’s …

Racine's rich drum & bugle corps history explored in new Racine Heritage Museum exhibit

Racine's rich drum & bugle corps history explored in new Racine Heritage Museum exhibit

  • 0

RACINE — The U.S. Congress declared Racine to be the Drum and Bugle Corps Capital of the World in 1967. But the city’s role in developing the …

Exhibit focuses on promotional tools for small businesses

Exhibit focuses on promotional tools for small businesses

  • 0

KENOSHA — “Premiums: A Hidden Record of Kenosha Business” is on exhibit through Jan. 31 at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place.

Civil War Museum exhibit tells the stories of foreign-born Union soldiers

Civil War Museum exhibit tells the stories of foreign-born Union soldiers

  • Elizabeth Snyder Lee Newspapers
  • 0

It can seem like Kenosha's Civil War Museum captures an earlier time that's not relevant to today. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ramen eating competition takes place in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News