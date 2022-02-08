Two sex offenders to be released in Racine

RACINE — Two sex offenders are to be released in the City of Racine, one on the 2000 block of Washington Avenue and the other at the 4600 block of Durand Avenue.
According to the Racine Police Department, their release is scheduled for Feb. 22.
Duane M. Clark, 57, will reside at 2007 Washington Avenue. He was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child in 1995 and child abuse, recklessly causing harm, in 1992.
Clark’s victims were juveniles who were known to him. His conditions of supervision, according to the release, are that he is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, not allowed to contact the victims and not allowed to consume drugs.
He is required to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring; he must comply with all requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.
The second to be released, Alvino Castillo, 58, will reside at 4608 Durand Avenue. He was convicted of third degree sexual assault in 2019 and criminal solicitation of a minor in 2008. His victims were juveniles who were not known to him, according to the RPD. Castillo is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, contact with the victims, or consume drugs. He is required to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. Castillo must also comply with all requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry. Both individuals are not wanted by law enforcement at this time. “This notification is not intended to cause fear, but rather it is our intent to better inform the community which creates a safer community,” read both announcements from the RPD. “Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Please understand that such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to keep the community informed on these releases.” For more information, the RPD urges the public to visit the Wisconsin Sex Offender website, appsdoc.wi.gov/public/offenders.
