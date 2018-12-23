MOUNT PLEASANT — Village police are asking drivers to be careful while traveling during the holiday season after they responded to two rollover crashes within hours of one another.
At 7:18 p.m. Saturday, Mount Pleasant police were dispatched to Emmertsen Road and Spring Street for a rollover crash. Officers were told that at least one person was injured and the vehicles were smoking, according to a Mount Pleasant Police news release.
A 19-year-old Sturtevant woman was reportedly traveling west in a black 2004 Hyundai Sante Fe SUV on Spring Street when she failed to stop for a red traffic light. A 65-year-old Franksville man was driving north on Emmertsen Road when he entered the intersection on a green light and struck the Hyundai.
The Hyundai rolled over and came to a stop on the northwestern section of the intersection. The Chrysler came to rest just north of the intersection in the southbound lanes of North Emmertsen Road. Traffic at the intersection was diverted temporarily after the crash.
Police said there were no significant injuries and no one was transported via rescue from the scene. A female passenger of the Chrysler was treated for injuries by the South Shore Fire Department, but did not require transport to the Ascension All Saints emergency room.
The Hyundai's operator was cited for failing to stop at the red stop light.
OWI suspected in crash
At 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Mount Pleasant police were dispatched to the area of highways 20 and V for another rollover injury crash. This time, a light pole was knocked over. Witnesses said that the vehicle involved in the crash was traveling about 100 mph when it passed them just prior to the crash
Tonny E. Griffin, 30, of Racine, was reportedly driving a white 2017 Dodge Challenger west on Highway 20 when he lost control and entered the ditch nearly 1,200 feet to the east of the intersection of Highway V.
Police reported that the vehicle rolled six times and knocked down multiple signs and a light pole before coming to a rest near the intersection.
Griffin and a 25-year-old passenger were able to walk away from the crash and await the arrival of South Shore Fire and Rescue. The two were both transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment.
Police say Griffin and his passenger are expected to be released from medical care and their injuries were not serious.
Griffin was later released from the hospital and transported to the Racine County Jail after it was determined he was driving impaired. He was arrested for his first operating while intoxicated causing injury and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Travel advice
Mount Pleasant police said they are asking drivers to take their time and follow traffic laws to prevent unnecessary crashes and other traffic related incidents.
“The department wishes everyone a safe holiday travel season," the release said.
