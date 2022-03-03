 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UKRAINE

Two rallies to pray for peace in Ukraine scheduled for Sunday in Downtown Racine

Ukraine Invasion Germany U Turn

A woman shows a peace sign in front of a Russian WWII tank at the Soviet War Memorial alongside a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday, Feb. 27, in Berlin, Germany.

 MARKUS SCHREIBER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prayer service for Ukraine planned

RACINE — Two rallies showing support for Ukraine are scheduled for Sunday in Racine.

Support has been shown worldwide for the people of Ukraine as they take up arms in defense of their country against the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

To begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, a "Faith Voices for Peace" service is planned on Monument Square. It is being organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.

The second gathering is organized by the Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice. It is to begin at 5 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Plaza on State Street, between Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Marquette Street. It will conclude with a silent, candlelit vigil. Speakers from the Milwaukee organization Peace Action Wisconsin are expected to lead the vigil.

People are also reading…

"We deplore the war in Ukraine and demand an immediate ceasefire and a return to the negotiating table," organizer Elaine Marie Kinch said in an email. "We want President (Joe) Biden to show true leadership by not imposing sanctions that will hurt ordinary Russians, but by engaging in vigorous diplomacy to end the war in Ukraine."

