Two Racine families displaced after Wednesday afternoon fire

RACINE — Two families have been displaced, but no injuries were reported, after a house fire on Wednesday.

According to a release, the Racine Fire Department responded at noon for a house fire in the 1100 block of Nelson Court on the north side of the City of Racine.

Tenants in the upper unit of the house reported having discovered a fire coming from near an electrical outlet in a bedroom. A parent called 911 to report the fire and evacuated both upper and lower apartments in the house. Eight people were evacuated.

The fire companies first to arrive found the building evacuated; fire was coming from a second story bedroom window.

Firefighters attacked the fire first from the outside, then crews made their way inside, encountering heavy fire on the second floor, the release said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but cold weather exposure was a concern in sub-zero wind chill conditions. The Racine Fire Department Rescue Squads transported the eight residents to the Community Oriented Policing (COP) House at 1140 Geneva St.

The families included a mother and two teenage daughters living upstairs in the house and a family of five — including three children under three years old — living in the lower apartment. They are being assisted by Red Cross.

Estimated damage to the house is more than its assessed value of $68,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the RFD.

The RFD is urging readers to purchase renters insurance in light of this incident. "Renters insurance may seem like the $13 expense to cut from a family's monthly budget until the unthinkable happens and all of your belongings go up in smoke," read the release.

Responding units to the incident included three fire engines, two ladder trucks, a rescue squad, battalion chief, safety officer and two fire investigators.

We Energies secured utilities, Racine Water Utility secured water service and the Racine Department of Public Works treated the area where firefighting operations created slippery road conditions. Racine Police Department also assisted with traffic control and caring for displaced families at the COP House.

