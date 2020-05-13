Two Racine County nursing homes under active investigation for COVID-19

RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services stated Wednesday that two Racine County nursing homes are under active investigation for COVID-19: The Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center in Burlington and Ridgewood Care Center in Mount Pleasant.
Last week Gov. Tony Evers announced that 10,000 tests per week would be conducted at long-term care facilities. On Wednesday, the DHS published for the first time how many investigations it has conducted into nursing homes and which nursing homes are currently under active investigation.
According to DHS, a total of nine long-term care facilities in Racine County were under investigation at some point. Only The Bay at Burlington, 677 E. State St., and Ridgewood, 3205 Wood Road, are currently active and only active investigation sites are listed. A DHS spokesperson said investigations go from active to closed after 28 days without a positive case among residents or staff.
Milwaukee leads the state with 12 nursing homes under active investigation followed by Waukesha with six. Walworth County has two facilities listed: Geneva Lake Manor and Holton Manor. No nursing homes in Kenosha County were under active investigation as of Wednesday.
DHS plans to provide updates on nursing homes under investigation every Wednesday.
In Racine County, the state has also conducted 12 non-healthcare workplace investigations, four group housing facilities, two health care facilities and three other settings. None of those other facilities were listed publicly.
The Journal Times has submitted open records requests to both the Racine Health Department and Central Racine County Health Department for worker health complaints including, but not limited to, COVID-19 concerns starting Feb. 1.
Updated numbers
One additional death was reported in Racine County since Tuesday, bringing the COVID-19 fatality total up to 17.
Racine County’s health departments on Wednesday reported 820 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 538 within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, which covers Racine, Wind Point and Elmwood Park, along with 73 probable cases and five deaths. The Central Racine County Health Department, which has jurisdiction over the county’s other 14 municipalities, confirmed 282 cases with 95 probable cases and 12 deaths.
That is up from 774 confirmed cases on Tuesday, with 502 in the city’s jurisdiction and 272 in the CRCHD jurisdiction.
Out of a total of 128,013 COVID-19 tests conducted to date across the state, 10,902 came back positive, a rate of 8.5%. The percentage of positive cases in Racine County is almost double that at around 15%.
According to the state’s numbers on Wednesday, Racine County has 785 confirmed cases.
Racine County is behind only Milwaukee County (with 4,215 cases) and Brown County (with 1,982 cases) counties. Kenosha County is in fourth with 785 cases and Dane County is in fifth with 490 cases. Kenosha and Milwaukee counties border Racine County.
As for Racine County’s other adjacent neighbors, Waukesha County had 421 cases as of Wednesday and Walworth County had 243 cases.
Disproportionate deaths
A total of 421 Wisconsinites have died due to complications from COVID-19, the majority of whom were seniors, many of whom were living at senior residential centers.
According to the updated numbers from DHS on Wednesday, 43% of COVID-19 deaths, or 181, were individuals living in long-term case facilities, which DHS stated includes skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities. By comparison, individuals infected at long-term care facilities only represent 6% of confirmed cases.
In a breakdown of deaths by age, 34% of cases were individuals who were over 90 years old, 21% were 80 to 89 years old and 16% were 70-79 years old. By comparison, out of the 10,902 confirmed cases reported on Wednesday, the majority of cases were from ages 20 to 59. The majority of cases that required hospitalization or intensive care were individuals over the age of 60.
DHS reported that out of all confirmed cases, 18% were hospitalized at some point.
