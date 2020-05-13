Two Racine County nursing homes under active investigation for COVID-19

According to the state’s numbers on Wednesday, Racine County has 785 confirmed cases.

Racine County is behind only Milwaukee County (with 4,215 cases) and Brown County (with 1,982 cases) counties. Kenosha County is in fourth with 785 cases and Dane County is in fifth with 490 cases. Kenosha and Milwaukee counties border Racine County.

As for Racine County’s other adjacent neighbors, Waukesha County had 421 cases as of Wednesday and Walworth County had 243 cases.

Disproportionate deaths

A total of 421 Wisconsinites have died due to complications from COVID-19, the majority of whom were seniors, many of whom were living at senior residential centers.

According to the updated numbers from DHS on Wednesday, 43% of COVID-19 deaths, or 181, were individuals living in long-term case facilities, which DHS stated includes skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities. By comparison, individuals infected at long-term care facilities only represent 6% of confirmed cases.