Two Racine County insurance brokers lose their licenses
0 comments

Two Racine County insurance brokers lose their licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Two local insurance brokers recently had their insurance license revoked by the state for failing to pay taxes.

And a local resident seeking an insurance license had his application denied due to a criminal record, the state Office of the Commissioner of Insurance announced on Friday.

Iyeshea R. Cohen of Racine and Michael Helvick of Mount Pleasant each had their insurance licenses revoked. These actions were taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes, the OIC said.

Andrew Storlie of Racine had his application for an insurance license denied. This action, according to the OIC, was taken based on allegations of having a criminal conviction that may be substantially related to insurance marketing type conduct and having unpaid civil money judgments.

The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance is responsible for administering and enforcing the insurance laws of Wisconsin. This includes monitoring the financial and marketing practices of individuals and companies.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News