Two Racine County insurance brokers lose their licenses

RACINE COUNTY — Two local insurance brokers recently had their insurance license revoked by the state for failing to pay taxes.

And a local resident seeking an insurance license had his application denied due to a criminal record, the state Office of the Commissioner of Insurance announced on Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iyeshea R. Cohen of Racine and Michael Helvick of Mount Pleasant each had their insurance licenses revoked. These actions were taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes, the OIC said.

Andrew Storlie of Racine had his application for an insurance license denied. This action, according to the OIC, was taken based on allegations of having a criminal conviction that may be substantially related to insurance marketing type conduct and having unpaid civil money judgments.

The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance is responsible for administering and enforcing the insurance laws of Wisconsin. This includes monitoring the financial and marketing practices of individuals and companies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0