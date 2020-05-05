Two Racine-area McDonald's closed because employees had coronavirus; one of them has already reopened

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — At least two Racine area McDonald's restaurants were closed after cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the franchises, the corporation has confirmed.

Two of the affected locations were at 2100 Lathrop Ave. in Racine and at 5125 Douglas Ave. in Caledonia. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Douglas Avenue location was still closed, but the restaurant on Lathrop Avenue had reopened.

"After the franchisees were notified of the confirmed cases, they closed the restaurants to conduct a thorough sanitization procedure and notified local public health authorities. Additionally, they identified and reached out to all restaurant staff who had been in close contact with the restaurant employees who contracted the virus," Anne Christensen, a field public relations director with McDonald's, said in an email.

Those who have been confirmed to have had the virus or came in contact with it were asked to self quarantine for two weeks "to ensure they remain healthy before returning to work," Christensen said.