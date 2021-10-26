Two pregnant women killed in 12 days in Racine and Kenosha | One unsolved, one suspected shooter dead

Two women, each in the ninth month of her pregnancy, were killed over a 12-day period seven miles from one another. One woman in Racine, one in Kenosha.
Neither of their children survived.
Vanessa Anderson, a 31-year-old who was found stabbed to death in a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive apartment on Oct. 8 in Racine, had a C-section scheduled for less than two weeks before she was killed, her family said.
No one has been charged in her death, and local authorities have not publicly identified any suspects.
Then, on Oct. 19, 18-year-old Marian Pizarro, who was pregnant, was one of three people who died in a mass shooting that police say stemmed from a domestic situation on Kenosha's north side.
After the shooting, the Kenosha Police Department reported that 24-year-old Jostin Gutierrez-Pagan shot and wounded Luz Pizarro-Perez, the 35-year-old woman with whom he shared the home at 610 40th Place. Gutierrez-Pagan also is believed to have shot and killed both Pizzaro-Perez’s 18-year-old daughter, Marian Pizarro, and Pizarro’s 17-year-old boyfriend, Sebastian Perez-Alvarez. Gutierrez-Pagan then is believed to have shot and killed himself. Also wounded was Pizarro-Perez’s 14-year-old son, whom police have not publicly named.
Despite all the health issues that can accompany being pregnant, domestic violence remains the No. 1 cause of death for pregnant women in America.
"Domestic violence kills more pregnant women each year than any other cause," according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. "Nearly 20% of women experience violence during pregnancy, with pregnant adolescents and women with unintended pregnancies at an increased risk."