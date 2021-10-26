Two pregnant women killed in 12 days in Racine and Kenosha | One unsolved, one suspected shooter dead

Two women, each in the ninth month of her pregnancy, were killed over a 12-day period seven miles from one another. One woman in Racine, one in Kenosha.

Neither of their children survived.

Vanessa Anderson, a 31-year-old who was found stabbed to death in a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive apartment on Oct. 8 in Racine, had a C-section scheduled for less than two weeks before she was killed, her family said.

No one has been charged in her death, and local authorities have not publicly identified any suspects.