RACINE — Two older people, a man and a woman, were reportedly struck by a slow-moving vehicle Friday afternoon in a strip mall parking lot at the intersection of Three Mile Road and Erie Street.
The injuries were not thought to be serious, a police officer said, but two ambulances were called to the scene and the two were transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital. One of the victims, the woman, was observed standing up inside the ambulance less than half an hour after the incident occurred.
The individual driving the vehicle that hit the two people remained on scene, police said, but was allowed to leave soon after. The car sustained no damage, according to police.
Steve Jordan said that he saw the accident. He was ringing a Salvation Army bell in front of Piggly Wiggly, 3900 Erie St., when he saw a white Chrysler driving through the parking lot at about 2:30 p.m.
Jordan said he saw the two people crossing the lot, appearing to be heading toward the entrance of a Dollar Tree store, when the Chrysler failed to brake and hit the victims, knocking both of them down.
“(The car) was not going fast and just hit them,” Jordan said.
