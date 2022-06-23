Two outdoor fires, one which displaced 10 people, reported in Racine Wednesday

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department reported responding to two separate structure fires Wednesday, including one that displaced 10 people.

According to a written statement from the RFD, both fires were on exterior decks of multifamily apartment buildings.

More minor blaze

The RFD was dispatched to the 1300 block of Erie Street at 4 p.m. for a fire on the wooden deck of the upper unit entrance. The fire did not extend to the interior of the structure and no one was displaced.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. There was approximately $2,000 in damage to the deck.

10 forced out

The RFD was dispatched again at about 7 p.m. for a fire in the 200 block of Howland Ave. The structure fire was threatening a three-family apartment building.

The first arriving crews found the front exterior first- and second-floor landings on fire.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control before it spread to the interior of the structure; however, extensive overhaul was required near the origin to ensure the fire was completely out.

Heat from the fire melted exterior siding of an adjacent structure.

Due to the fire, smoke and water damage, the building is uninhabitable and the American Red Cross is assisting 10 displaced residents with temporary housing.

The fire caused $60,000 damage to the involved structure and $30,000 damage to the adjacent structure.

The cause of this fire is also undetermined and under investigation.

The RFD is reminding residents of the importance of exterior housekeeping. All household refuse or yard waste should be disposed of properly, away from structures and not placed on or near decks.

"With grilling season in full swing," the RFD said, "a friendly reminder to everyone that grills are not allowed on decks, underneath them or within 10 feet of structures."

