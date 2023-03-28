RAYMOND — Voters in the Village of Raymond will choose between two candidates April 4 in a contest to fill one seat on the Village Board.

With Trustee Tim Geszvain choosing not to seek re-election, the choices on the ballot will include Bill Wilson and William Theys.

Wilson is a retired police officer from Milwaukee County who moved to Raymond about 15 years ago. He wants to protect the village from excessive residential growth and high taxes.

“I think it’s a good community,” he said. “I want to see it stay that way.”

Theys could not be reached for comment.

The winner of the April 4 election will have the opportunity to serve a two-year term on the Village Board at a salary of $4,500 a year.

Wilson retired after 30 years with the Oak Creek Police Department and another 10 years as an investigator for a nonprofit group called Construction Business Group.

Since moving to Raymond, Wilson said, he has attended many Village Board meetings, and others in the community have urged him to run for election.

Wilson said he thinks village government would benefit from having the perspective of a retired police officer on the board.

“The blend of a number of professions helps,” he said.

Saying he was drawn to Raymond because it was a small, rural community, Wilson said he wants to work to ensure that new development does not overtake the village — which he witnessed in some communities in Milwaukee County.

“I want to see the city grow,” he said. “But I want to see it grow in the right direction.”