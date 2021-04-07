Two newcomers and one incumbent capture victories in Burlington City Council races

BURLINGTON — Voters elected two newcomers and re-elected one incumbent Tuesday to the Burlington City Council at a time when the city is coping with race relation issues and is considering rebranding itself.
In District 1, Shad Branen defeated Joann Mulliken-Koenecke in a race to succeed Alderwoman Susan Kott, who chose not to seek re-election. Branen finished with 261 votes while Mulliken-Koenecke got 114 votes, according to preliminary results.
In District 4, voters elected Bill Smitz over Kimberly Roegner to fill a seat being vacated by Alderman Todd Bauman. Smitz finished with 287 votes to Roegner's total of 208 votes.
A third race featured District 2 incumbent Alderman Bob Grandi seeking re-election over challenger Christopher Wiess. Grandi won another term, defeating Wiess by a vote of 289 to 182.
Branen said he hopes to become a voice of the business community and wade into important local issues in his first elected office.
"It's a different experience," he said, "so I'm very excited to join the council and be of service."
Mulliken-Koenecke could not be reached for comment.
Smitz, also celebrating his first-ever elected office, said he is humbled to have the support of voters to represent them in City Hall. "I'm excited and honored," he said.
Roegner could not be reached for comment.
Grandi declined to comment on his re-election, and Wiess could not be reached.
Aldermen serve two-year terms at a salary of $3,600 a year, representing specific geographic districts within the city.
In another race on the ballot Tuesday, District 3 incumbent Alderman Jon Schultz sought re-election without opposition.
Candidates in the city council races debated solutions to race relations issues stemming from a recent series of incidents of racism, primarily in the school system. They also offered varied responses to the idea of dropping Burlington's longstanding "Chocolate City U.S.A." slogan.