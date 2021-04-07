Two newcomers and one incumbent capture victories in Burlington City Council races

BURLINGTON — Voters elected two newcomers and re-elected one incumbent Tuesday to the Burlington City Council at a time when the city is coping with race relation issues and is considering rebranding itself.

In District 1, Shad Branen defeated Joann Mulliken-Koenecke in a race to succeed Alderwoman Susan Kott, who chose not to seek re-election. Branen finished with 261 votes while Mulliken-Koenecke got 114 votes, according to preliminary results.

In District 4, voters elected Bill Smitz over Kimberly Roegner to fill a seat being vacated by Alderman Todd Bauman. Smitz finished with 287 votes to Roegner's total of 208 votes.

A third race featured District 2 incumbent Alderman Bob Grandi seeking re-election over challenger Christopher Wiess. Grandi won another term, defeating Wiess by a vote of 289 to 182.

Branen said he hopes to become a voice of the business community and wade into important local issues in his first elected office.

"It's a different experience," he said, "so I'm very excited to join the council and be of service."