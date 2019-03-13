YORKVILLE — Two new large industrial buildings are planned for the GrandView Business Park just west of Interstate 94 and south of Washington Avenue (Highway 20).
After recently acquiring the buildings located at 1800 and 2000 S. Sylvania Ave. in addition to 46.45 acres of vacant land west of those buildings, developer Hillwood Development Co. is moving forward with plans to construct two 193,740-square-foot industrial buildings at the park.
The Yorkville Village Board and Plan Commission on Monday approved the plans, pending engineer review. The total construction costs are estimated to be $5 million to $10 million, and each building should be able to hold up to five tenants, Greg Scovitch, vice president of development for Hillwood, said at the meeting.
“We’re hoping that, with all the activity in southeast Wisconsin, that once we put some shovels in the ground, we’ll start seeing some tenant activity just as soon as we have some activity on the site,” Scovitch said.
The existing buildings at 1800 and 2000 S. Sylvania Ave. are completely leased. Scovitch said Hillwood, an international development firm based in Dallas with an office in Rosemont, Ill., hopes to have one of the two new buildings fully leased by the time construction is completed. As the buildings fill up, he said, the plan is to continue building additional structures to the south on the vacant land.
Ideal tenants are established companies, but Scovitch said Hillwood is "not at all opposed to reaching out to the community and taking a chance" on a local startup.
Groundbreaking is expected in mid-May or early June, with completion late next winter or early next spring.
Village President Sherry Gruhn invited public comment for or against the project, but no residents spoke.
Village engineer Mark Madsen said there was potential for some minor issues involving potential easements or stormwater. But he raised no major objection and said the details could be worked out between the village and Hillwood’s engineers.
“The engineering is certainly not complicated or anything that can’t be resolved,” Madsen said.
