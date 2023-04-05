CALEDONIA — In the April 4 election, the village’s public safety referendum passed, and two new trustees are set to join the Village Board.

Nancy Pierce is joining the Village Board after defeating David Rubinson in the competition to fill Tom Weatherston’s place as trustee No. 1, a two-year term that comes with a salary of $6,600.

Pierce gathered 4,452 votes, and Rubinson received 2,922 votes, according to unofficial results.

Anthony Hammes has successfully unseated incumbent Bill Folk for trustee No. 3. Hammes received 4,158 votes and Folk received 3,796 votes.

Weatherston ran uncontested to take over as village president, a two-year term with a salary of $11,000. He received 6,769 votes, according to unofficial totals.

Holly McManus additionally ran uncontested to keep her seat as Trustee No. 5, receiving 6,563 votes.

Trustee No. 1

Pierce won by 1,530 votes.

Rubinson, a project manager for a car wash building company, would have been a newcomer to elected office.

Pierce credited her win as something that started with her involvement with Leadership Racine; she graduated from the program in 2005.

She said that program helped expose her to the county as a whole, and her involvement on the Caledonia Planning Commission the last two years helped bring about an understanding of the village and its governmental process.

Pierce is a native of Atlanta, Georgia, and also lived in South Carolina. She moved to Wausau for a job in 1990, moved to Wind Point in 2001 and then to Caledonia in 2019.

Pierce, a business consultant, mentioned three main topics in the village that she’d like to address: the Interstate 94 business corridor development, the Douglas Avenue business corridor development and the quality of life within the village boundaries.

She said she’s pleased with the voter turnout — as almost 8,000 votes were cast in some Caledonia races — and pleased with her winning results.

“If you look at the numbers, I have to ask, how do I best represent their interest and the village as a whole?” she said. “That’s a balancing act. It’s a combination of my skills and abilities over the course of a lifetime. Being able to say I can serve on committees is a civic responsibility.”

Rubinson said he “definitely” plans to run again in the future, but isn’t sure when.

“I think it was a great experience,” he said. “The results weren’t what I hoped they would be, but I’m sure that Nancy will do a fantastic job as our trustee.”

He added he thought he and Pierce were on the same page of what they want for the village.

“I am sure she will do a fantastic job with making the changes that I think need to be done, and I wish her all the best,” he said. “I thank all the people that believed in me and cast their vote for me, and I hope that I will be able to serve them in the future if I decided to run again.”

Trustee No. 3

Hammes won by a narrow 362 votes, securing his first elected office position. He has run for Racine Unified School Board and the Wisconsin State Assembly in the past but was not successful.

Folk has held his current trustee seat since being appointed in July 2022 after the former occupant Kevin Wanggaard unexpectedly died in April 2022. Folk has served on the Caledonia Planning Commission for the last 17 years and held various positions at a county political organization.

Hammes said he hopes to brand Caledonia, adding that it has no particular identity, and it’s an issue in bringing in new development. He’s additionally hoping to promote high value developments along Interstate 94 and address the issue homeowners are facing regarding the costly assessments from the extensions of sewer and water.

Hammes said in a prepared statement that he thanks Folk for a clean and respectful race.

“I look forward to working with him and I wish him all the best in any and all of his future endeavors,” Hammes wrote in the statement.

Folk did not return multiple requests for comment before press time Wednesday.

Hammes additionally thanked the voters and everyone who helped him secure the win.

“You know how important this is to me and I will represent all residents equally, without bias, and help Caledonia continue to thrive and grow,” he wrote. “I look forward to working with everyone on the Village Board. Let the work begin. Let’s thrive!”

Referendum

The Caledonia Village Board voted in January to ask voters this election to help determine the future of public safety, and the winning result was chosen by a margin of just 400 votes, according to unofficial tallies.

A binding referendum asked voters if they favored exceeding the state imposed levy limit for hiring additional public safety personnel beginning with the 2023 levy, collected in 2024, and on an ongoing basis. The majority of voters supported it, passing the referendum.

The “yes” answer on ballots received 4,812 votes, and the “no” answer on ballots received 4,412 votes.

The village will now be able to add eight police officers and six fire and rescue personnel per an increased tax levy at a cost to taxpayers of $57 per $100,000 worth of property value.

The village is to increase the 2023 tax levy, collected in 2024, by 10.179%, which would increase the village levy by $1,781,000 over the past year’s levy, for a village tax levy of $19,278,645, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $1,781,000 for each fiscal year going forward.

Personal protective equipment the new staff members require will be included in the deal, according to a prepared statement from the village.

In the statement, Village Administrator Kathy Kasper thanked the Caledonia community for supporting the village public safety departments.

“The addition of these public safety personnel will assist in addressing the village’s service demands and ensure the community has the fire and police staff needed in place to continue to meet the needs of our community,” Kasper said. “We do not take this request for additional tax levy support lightly, and will work diligently to provide the high level of service that our residents and businesses deserve.”

Photos of Racine County residents voting at the polls, spring Election Day 2023 Caledonia voters Sonya Johnson Maricela Carranza Kelly Glass Caledonia voting Caledonia voting sign Caledonia voters at the polls Caledonia voting line Voting Voting Turning in the ballot Voting Waiting in line Husband and wife election working duo Poll worker Mike Pinter directs voter inside Veteran Terrace on election day April 20203 Poll worker Sherry Coburn hands out a ballot Tuesday during April 2023 election in Burlington Voters cast their ballots in Burlington's Veterans Terrace April 2023 election