Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Racine County on Monday

RACINE COUNTY — Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Racine County on Monday, bringing the total to 15.
As of late Monday afternoon, 525 total cases had been reported in Racine County, with an increase of 90 confirmed cases since Friday.
The recent increase in confirmed cases is due in part to an increase in testing.
One new COVID-19 death was reported in the state on Monday, the lowest per-day death count since March 30. There is a lag in reporting between state and local numbers.
That makes for a total of 340 deaths statewide attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the Department of Health Services.
The highest daily total so far has been 19, which has happened twice: on April 4 and April 29.
On Monday, another 272 positive cases were confirmed in the state, representing 9.9% of the test results from that day. As of Monday afternoon 2,470 negative tests were reported out of a total of 2,742 tests from that day.
There have been 88,703 total tests given in the state, and 8,236 of them, or 9.3% have been positive.
‘Here to Help’
Racine County has launched a new effort called “Here to Help” to reach families facing barriers to service due to the public health emergency.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, many residents are in isolation and interacting less often with the public agencies that assist them in meeting essential needs. In addition, residents and families are facing new needs and challenges and are navigating multiple new and existing programs.
Under Here to Help, Racine County staff members are proactively reaching out to families who have been involved with county assistance programs to find out if their essential needs are being met, according to a press release from the county.
These needs include rent, food and other basic financial needs; access to resources such as shelter and free meals; mental health counseling; unemployment services; and — importantly — personal safety, including domestic violence and child abuse and neglect.
The Here to Help program is funded through the United Way of Racine County and Racine Community Foundation. Here to Help is in partnership with the Racine Family YMCA. Staff from the YMCA will be contacting families that are potentially at risk.
“As we continue working as a community to overcome the coronavirus outbreak, we must ensure families’ and residents’ essential needs are being met,” said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “The Here to Help program is another great community partnership to reach our most vulnerable population during this unprecedented and challenging time.”
Anyone with questions, or who is in need of services should email HereToHelp@racinecounty.com. In addition, families and youths can visit RacineCountyFamilyResources.com, a one-stop website that contains a variety of information, resources and a community directory for those in need of care.
