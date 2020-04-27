Two new COVID-19 deaths in Racine County, brings total to 12

The nine new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus reported Monday increased the total to 281.

“Our number of cases continues to rise,” Palm said, adding that the numbers are “clearly showing an upward trajectory.”

As of Monday, 1,415 people in Wisconsin were hospitalized for COVID-19, making up 23% of confirmed cases. So far there have been 61,311 negative tests in the state.

Local numbers

As of Monday afternoon, 35 new cases of the virus were reported in Racine County, bringing the confirmed total to 305. There are an additional 83 probable cases in the county.

In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the DHS reported 340 confirmed cases in Kenosha County, with seven deaths reported; 138 in Walworth County, with eight deaths reported; 313 in Waukesha County, with 15 deaths reported; and 2,674 in Milwaukee County.

There have been 167 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number in any of the state’s 72 counties.

Recovered cases

On Monday, the DHS reported that 47%, or 2,882 of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, are considered recovered.