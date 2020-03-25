Two new cases of COVID-19 in Racine County, bringing total to 8

While the City of Racine has waived parking fees for metered parking, it is still enforcing other parking ordinances including hourly parking restrictions in neighborhoods, despite the effects of the coronavirus.

The city stated last week that parking spots in front of restaurants and bars providing take-out food would be bagged and turned into 15-minute loading zones and that all metered parking payments would be halted until April 20. Metered parking is restricted to two hours during regular metered hours.

Residents on Wolff Street told The Journal Times this week that multiple vehicles were ticketed for violating hourly parking restrictions. City spokesperson Shannon Powell said those restrictions are still in place and are being enforced.

RPD lobby closed

Joining a list of municipal buildings closing their lobbies to the public, the Racine Police Department announced Wednesday morning that it will also close its lobby “until further notice.”

The police counter, where residents can come with questions, complaints or other inquiries, is still open to the public through the drive-up window on the north side of the police station, located at 730 Center St.