Two new cases of COVID-19 in Racine County, bringing total to 8

MADISON — A total of 585 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Wisconsin as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.
That total included one additional case in Racine County. Later Wednesday, Racine County announced a second additional confirmed case, bringing the total to eight.
Milwaukee County still has the highest number of confirmed cases in the state with 290, followed by Dane County with 88 and Waukesha County with 42. Kenosha County had one additional case on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 14. Walworth County also had one additional case, bringing its total to five.
Dane County had its first COVID-19 death, bringing the statewide total to six. The previous five occurred in Milwaukee, Fond du Lac and Ozaukee counties.
Between Saturday and Sunday, the number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin rose from 281 to 381. On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers issued a “Safer at Home” order statewide, closing businesses other than those deemed “essential” beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Thirty of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, 10,680 total COVID-19 tests were recorded in Wisconsin, with 10,089 coming back negative, according to DHS.
Meal site updates
Racine Unified and Siena Catholic schools have both made updates to their free, grab-and-go meal programs for local students.
In a response to feedback from families, Siena Catholic Schools is consolidating pick up days to Monday and Wednesday only, and will be handing out multiple meals at once.
Students will still receive the same number of meals, but parents will have to make fewer trips to pick them up.
Beginning Monday, two breakfasts and lunches for each student 18 and younger can be picked up at Siena meal sites each Monday, and three breakfasts and lunches can be picked up per student on Wednesdays.
Siena pick up times and locations, beginning Monday:
- 8 to 9 a.m. Monday and Wednesday at John Paul II Academy, 2023 Northwestern Ave.
- 11 a.m. to noon Monday and Wednesday at St. Catherine’s High School, 1200 Park Ave.
Beginning Wednesday, Racine Unified added four new grab-and-go meal sites to its list.
The four sites will serve food from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday:
- Giese Elementary School, 5120 Byrd Ave.
- Olympia Brown Elementary School, 2115 5½ Mile Road, Caledonia
- Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary, 1722 W. Sixth St.
- Mitchell School, 2701 Drexel Ave.
Gateway holding virtual commencement
Gateway Technical College facilities will remain closed through April 23 to comply with the governor’s “safer at home” order. The college will continue to operate remotely.
Gateway also will move its technical diploma, associate degree and Adult High School/Adult Basic Education/GED commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020 to a virtual format. It will develop virtual commencement ceremonies that it will post online to honor graduates, the college announced on Wednesday.
Gateway is planning a celebratory reception for the Class of 2020 that will take place when it is once again safe to gather in large groups, the college said. Graduates will be provided further information on this at a later date.
Gateway courses will continue in an online format for the remainder of the spring semester. Courses that require hands-on lab experience will postpone labs until April 27 and may extend their coursework through May 15.
Registration for Gateway’s summer semester is in progress. Summer classes now will begin May 26 and go through August 15 in a consolidated 12-week semester.
As of Wednesday, summer classes are planned to resume on campus.
Residential parking restrictions still enforced
While the City of Racine has waived parking fees for metered parking, it is still enforcing other parking ordinances including hourly parking restrictions in neighborhoods, despite the effects of the coronavirus.
The city stated last week that parking spots in front of restaurants and bars providing take-out food would be bagged and turned into 15-minute loading zones and that all metered parking payments would be halted until April 20. Metered parking is restricted to two hours during regular metered hours.
Residents on Wolff Street told The Journal Times this week that multiple vehicles were ticketed for violating hourly parking restrictions. City spokesperson Shannon Powell said those restrictions are still in place and are being enforced.
RPD lobby closed
Joining a list of municipal buildings closing their lobbies to the public, the Racine Police Department announced Wednesday morning that it will also close its lobby “until further notice.”
The police counter, where residents can come with questions, complaints or other inquiries, is still open to the public through the drive-up window on the north side of the police station, located at 730 Center St.
A Facebook post from the department said that the “Racine Police Department remains fully committed to the citizens of Racine while we work through this together! Thank you.”
Wind Point
The Wind Point Village Office, 215 E. Four Mile Road, will be closed to the public starting Wednesday.
Wind Point’s Village Green Playground and its tennis/pickleball courts are also closed, in accordance with the state order to close playgrounds.
“Village Green and the Lighthouse Grounds can still be used for walking and other exercise per the order,” an announcement from the village states, “however please remember to practice proper social distancing methods, including not congregating in groups, and keeping a distance of six feet between people.”
Coronavirus scams increase
A number of distinct scams have emerged due to the coronavirus pandemic. Consumer protection experts, including the Federal Trade Commission and Wisconsin State Attorney General Josh Kaul, are warning consumers to beware.
Some common scam types so far include:
- Undelivered goods: Online sellers will claim to have an in-demand product like cleaning or medical supplies. You place an order but never receive the product. Check out sellers as thoroughly as possible before buying by searching the person or company’s name, phone number and email address; pay by credit card and keep a record of your transactions.
- Fake charities: Scammers are looking for ways to exploit your generosity. Make sure to do research before giving to any cause or organization. When you do give, pay safely by credit card and never with a gift card or wire transfer.
- Fake emails, texts and phishing: Scammers will use fake emails or texts to get you to share personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers or login IDs and passwords in order to steal your identity. They also use phishing emails, designed to look legitimate, to get access to your computer or network. If you click on a link, they can install ransomware or other programs that can lock you out of your data. Scammers will use familiar company names or pretend to be someone you know. Keep your computer software up to date and use security software as backup. Never click on a link you receive in an email from a company or from someone you may or may not know.
- Robocalls: Scammers will use illegal robocalls (disregarding the Do Not Call list) to try to sell anything and everything, including fake coronavirus “cures” or work-from-home schemes. If you receive one of these calls, simply hang up. The recording may instruct you to press a certain button to be removed from their call list or speak to a live person; in reality, pressing a button lets the scammers know that the number is active and will likely lead to more robocalls.
- Testing scams: Scammers are selling fake at-home test kits or going door-to-door performing fake tests for money. Don’t buy or trust any test that doesn’t come from a known medical professional.
- Provider scams: Scammers will contact you posing as doctors or hospitals that have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19 and demanding payment.
If you or someone you know believe that you’ve been the target or victim of an outbreak-related scam, you should:
- File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, either online at ftc.gov/complaint or by phone by calling 877-382-4357.
- File a complaint with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, by email at ATCPhotline@wisconsin.gov, calling 800-422-7128 or online at datcp.wi.gov.
- Contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center by visiting www.IC3.gov.
