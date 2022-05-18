Two new business parks planned near I-94; one could replace South Hills golf course

CALEDONIA — More manufacturing and distribution facility development is planned for Caledonia, courtesy of two planned adjacent business parks near Interstate 94.

One is already practically finalized with a development agreement.

The other, which would replace South Hills Country Club, is not final and is still a bit under wraps.

“These projects will bring several jobs to the area and will greatly increase our commercial tax base in an area zoned for that kind of growth,” Caledonia Trustee Tom Weatherston said.

Over the past 15 or so years, Caledonia village government has been pushing to get more business development in the Interstate 94 corridor.

Moving forward

A new business park is popping up just across the street from DeBack Farms Business Park, at the southeast corner of where I-94 and Highway K (Northwestern Avenue) meet.

It is to be named Caledonia Corporate Park.

The Village of Caledonia at its board meeting May 9 entered a development agreement with Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group/Towne Realty, Inc., operating locally as “TI Investors of Caledonia, LLC,” for two parcels of land totaling 92.8 acres in Caledonia’s Tax Incremental District No. 4.

Zilber is owned by Towne Realty, the operating entity, a privately held business corporation that is headquartered in Milwaukee and is a developer of industrial and distribution facilities.

Zilber intends to purchase the two parcels for a capital investment of approximately $95 million, combine them and divide the property into multiple parcels for development on land in TID 4. Zilber intends to improve the property with an industrial distribution facility on each parcel and is to sell or lease the parcels. The space is to accommodate 4-5 buildings.

Chad Navis, Zilber Ltd. vice president, said the number of buildings that actually get constructed in Caledonia Corporate Park will be driven by the marketplace. However, he said the buildings are to be a mix of manufacturing and distribution facilities.

“Zilber has been historically a developer in this corridor,” Navis said. “We’re excited to continue those contributions to communities like Caledonia.”

The facilities would be constructed for multiple parcel users in multiple phases over a period of up to seven years, totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet of building space for the facilities on the property, including a major building totaling 1 million square feet.

At the Village Board meeting, a motion came from Weatherston to approve a resolution regarding the development agreement. It was seconded by Trustee Dale Stillman. The motion carried unanimously, 5-0. President Jim Dobbs was excused from the meeting.

Weatherston noted the village’s taxes mostly come from housing developments; a small percentage come from commercial or industrial developments. Thus, the village is encouraging commercial development to “help us correct that tax base,” Weatherston said, noting the tax base is “way off” from most villages’ 35-45% commercial development tax base.

“We’re always interested in the development of the communities we work in, so we’re happy to play a part in that,” Navis said. “We’re also very pleased with the business-friendly minded community of Racine County and Caledonia as well.”

Lots are expected to be available for purchase or lease later this year or early next year. Site preparation is expected to begin no later than spring of 2023; the first building is to be constructed also that year.

In the works

Directly south of what is soon to be Caledonia Corporate Park, at the South Hills golf course property, an even larger industrial development park totaling about 420 acres could be soon coming to fruition.

Details are under wraps as officials, as well as the developer, remain in the early stages of planning.

Discussions about developing the area have been on-again, off-again for more than a decade.

Caledonia-based real estate developer Hintz Holdings owns South Hills. The country club remains open and will be open for at least the remainder of the 2022 golf season.

Hintz Holdings is controlled by the Hintz family for purposes of development, said Alexander Hintz, principal and managing member.

Although the villages of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant are both involved, as about 158 acres of Hintz Holdings land is in Mount Pleasant, Weatherston said he anticipates Caledonia will take the lead with this project. The villages held a joint board meeting discussing the topic on April 11, but it was closed to the public.

Caledonia has hired a consulting firm, law firm and engineering firm to advance discussions for that development. Alexander said there’s been discussions with a number of partners but nothing has been signed or official as of today.

When Hintz Holdings acquired the property in 2008, it was a speculative investment. The developer has long tried to sell the property and increased advertising for it in 2017 when industrial development along the Interstate was robust and Foxconn had big plans for the area.

“There has been a lot of activity in the market, in the last few years and the last few months,” Alexander said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.