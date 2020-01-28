Two Mount Pleasant squads involved in crashes in 5 days

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two times in the last five days, Mount Pleasant Police Department vehicles were involved in minor crashes.
No officers have been placed on leave as a result of the incidents and "only a couple minor injuries" were reported, Police Chief Matthew Soens said in an email to The Journal Times.
The first crash occurred at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Village Center Drive and Highway 20. The second occurred at around 6 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Highway 20 and Sunnyslope Drive.
Soens said that both crashes had the same cause; they were "a result of vehicles that made left turns in front of our squads (police vehicles)."
The police chief continued: "At this point we don’t know if our squads (police vehicles) are totaled or not. Insurance will decide that."