Two Mount Pleasant squads involved in crashes in 5 days

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two times in the last five days, Mount Pleasant Police Department vehicles were involved in minor crashes.

No officers have been placed on leave as a result of the incidents and "only a couple minor injuries" were reported, Police Chief Matthew Soens said in an email to The Journal Times.

The first crash occurred at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Village Center Drive and Highway 20. The second occurred at around 6 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Highway 20 and Sunnyslope Drive.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Soens said that both crashes had the same cause; they were "a result of vehicles that made left turns in front of our squads (police vehicles)."

The police chief continued: "At this point we don’t know if our squads (police vehicles) are totaled or not. Insurance will decide that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.