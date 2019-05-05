Try 3 months for $3
Mount Pleasant police News
MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Police responded to two vehicle crashes within hours of one another that involved allegedly impaired drivers, and are asking drivers to stay sober behind the wheel.

"The Mount Pleasant Police Department would like to remind drivers to not drive impaired," a Mount Pleasant Police Department release stated. "The majority of OWI arrests occur overnight and the Mount Pleasant Police Department is very aggressively pursuing those who choose to drive intoxicated to prevent harm to themselves and others in their path."

At 11:17 p.m. Saturday, Mount Pleasant Police were dispatched to the intersection of highways 20 and V in Mount Pleasant for a crash. The driver of a Ford Fusion allegedly ran through a red light while traveling south on Highway V and struck a minivan heading east on Highway 20.

The driver of the minivan was injured in the crash, police said, and was taken to the hospital by South Shore Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated and released.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 29-year-old Najid Jantuah of Homewood, Ill. Officers noted that Jantuah was possibly impaired when he reportedly said he thought he was in Gurnee, Ill., after the crash.

After standardized field sobriety tests, Jantuah was taken into custody. Police had to get a search warrant for a blood sample from Jantuah. While at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Jantuah allegedly fought with officers. Officers then reportedly used a stun gun with "a series of focused strikes" to gain control of him.

A sample of Jantuah's blood was eventually taken. He was medically cleared and transported to the Racine County Jail. 

Charges of operating while intoxicated causing injury, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting and obstructing and disorderly conduct were referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office. Jantuah also was cited for failure to stop for a red light and not having insurance. 

Second incident reported

At 1:08 a.m. Sunday, while on scene at the first call, Mount Pleasant Police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Deerfield Road after a vehicle struck a parked car. 

The driver, a 25-year-old Racine woman, also was determined to be impaired and arrested, police said. She was arrested, pending charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense, and released to a responsible party.

Police did not release the name of the woman.  

Both incidents remain under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department. 

