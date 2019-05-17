CALEDONIA — Two motorcyclists were arrested on pending charges of drunken driving after a crash Wednesday night at the intersection of Five Mile and Nicholson roads, Caledonia police said Friday.
The crash was reported at about 8:55 p.m. with one person reportedly unconscious and bleeding from the head. A Flight for Life helicopter was called and took one man to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Caledonia Police Capt. Brian Wall said Friday he had no update on the man’s condition except that his injuries were not life-threatening.
Wall said the injured motorcyclist was the driver, a 26-year-old West Allis man. He and a 26-year-old New Berlin man were arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Three motorcycles were found at the scene, with just two of them involved in the crash, but Wall said investigators believe a fourth vehicle was involved in the accident and fled the scene. As of Friday, it was unknown if that additional motorcyclist was injured or if the motorcycle was damaged. The motorcyclists present at the scene were not cooperative with police questioning, Wall said.
The accident remains under investigation.
