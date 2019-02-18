RACINE COUNTY — In what has become routine in the past month, a snowstorm dropped up to 8 inches of snow on the county Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, and two more storm systems are expected to hit the area this week.
Bolstered by the lake effect, what was a fairly mild snowstorm turned into yet another major headache for area residents. As of about 6 p.m. Sunday, 3 to 4 inches of snow had fallen in the county. By Monday morning, the total had doubled to 7 to 8 inches everywhere from Racine to Burlington, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Aidan Kuroski.
“It was mostly a result of the lake effect overnight,” Kuroski said. “It really, really hit the area pretty good.”
The City of Racine received 7½ inches of snow, Burlington got 7.1 inches and Wind Lake got 8. Union Grove received the lowest snow total in the county with 6 inches.
Some Racine-area school buses ran 15 to 30 minutes late Monday morning due to the snow, according to Edward Flavin, director of communications for Durham School Services, which provides busing for the Racine Unified School District.
The Milwaukee area was hit even harder, receiving anywhere from 9½ to 10 inches. Madison was spared from the lake effect and got 5 to 7 inches.
Local residents are not in the clear, as two more snowstorms are expected in southeastern Wisconsin this week, Kuroski said.
From Tuesday night through Wednesday night, Racine County is expected to see mixed precipitation resulting in about 2 more inches of snow as temperatures hover around the teens to upper 20s. On Thursday, high temperatures will again be in the upper 20s before they drop back to the low teens overnight into Friday.
Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing Friday afternoon.
The second storm is forecast to begin Saturday evening and continue through Sunday evening. It is too early to tell exact amounts, but the system could produce “a few inches” of snow along with some freezing rain, Kuroski said.
If the storm ends up tracking more southerly, that total could increase, Kuroski added.
“The main concern for this will be just taking it easy on the roads,” he said. “Even if there’s not a lot of snow, with the potential for ice in the afternoon (on Sunday) there will still be risks for very slippery roads.”
