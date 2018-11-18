KENOSHA COUNTY — A total of four Racine residents now face first-degree homicide charges in connection to an alleged home invasion that left one man dead and three others shot Thursday night in the Town of Wheatland.
Augustine Jesus Sanchez, 20, of the 2800 block of Hayes Avenue, and Anthony Lee Harris II, 23, of the 3900 block of Green Street, have both been arrested, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday.
Two other Racine residents — Markeith Wilson, 20, and Demarco Hudson, 17 — were apprehended after the shooting Thursday night.
They were reportedly left at a McDonald’s in Kenosha County and had both been shot when they arrived. According to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, the vehicle that dropped Wilson and Hudson off at the McDonald’s appeared to have been occupied by two other individuals. The vehicle has been impounded, law enforcement said.
A news release issued Sunday afternoon did not say if Sanchez and Harris are suspected to have been the occupants of that vehicle.
The shooting
The shooting occurred on the 31500 block of 71st Street in Wheatland just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department said Friday that it believes armed individuals made forced entry to a home rented by 23-year-old Joseph Riley. Riley was shot and killed, and a woman at the home also was shot. On Friday, the woman was in serious condition at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Beth said Friday that it appeared Riley had fired back at assailants before he died and may have been the one who shot Hudson and Wilson.
The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department believes the shooting was a targeted attack and likely was drug-related.
All four suspects are being held in the Kenosha County Jail as of Sunday afternoon, according to online records. An initial appearance for all four suspects is planned for Monday afternoon in Kenosha County Intake Court.
“Sheriff Beth would like to extend his gratitude for the many witnesses that assisted and would also like to commend the diligent work of the great men and women of the Sheriff’s Department who were able to apprehend these violent suspects in less than 48 hours,” Kenosha Sheriff’s Department said in a press release Sunday.
Court records show that none of the four suspects have been convicted of a felony in Wisconsin, although Harris and Wilson each have separate misdemeanor convictions for both THC possession and disorderly conduct.