MOUNT PLEASANT — After settling two property disputes, the village announced that it has acquired "100 percent of the land in the core of Area I," which is where the first phase of Foxconn’s massive manufacturing campus is under construction.
"The village will continue to pursue all reasonable efforts to reach voluntary agreements with individual property owners to acquire the property needed for the Foxconn development,” Alan Marcuvitz, an attorney who is working on property acquisitions for Mount Pleasant, said in a statement.
The two property owners, according to the upcoming Village Board meeting agenda, are Todd M. Blodgett on the 133000 block of County Line Road, and Alfredo and Erlinda Ortiz on the 4400 block of 90th Street.
There is now only one more property owner who is part of the federal lawsuit who hasn’t yet settled, Rodney and Catherine Jensen of the 3300 block of Southeast Frontage Road, according to the village. The lawsuit began with seven properties, representing more than a dozen owners.
The lawsuit was dismissed by a judge in May, but an appeal has since been filed with Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, after which the case was placed under “mandatory mediation.”
Another lawsuit against the village regarding Foxconn was effectively ended last week when Mount Pleasant withdrew an offer that had been extended to Creuziger Farms, Inc. Creuziger Farm’s land is valued at $20 million along Highway 11, and the Creuzigers refused to sell their land to make way for Foxconn.
85 percent done
According to the village, 85 percent of the land in all three Foxconn construction areas has been taken over by Mount Pleasant as a result of the latest acquisitions.
Area I makes up approximately 1,200 acres in the southwest corner of the Foxconn Development Zone, south of Braun Road, east of I-94, west of Highway H and north of Highway KR. Area II comprises just shy of 1,073 acres north of Braun Road, south of Highway 11 and east of I-94 to Highway H. Area III is planned to take up over 600 acres east of Highway H, west of 90th Street, and south from Braun Road to Highway KR.
