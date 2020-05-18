Two more COVID-19 deaths brings Racine County total to 20; 16.6% county tests positive

The state Department of Children and Families on Monday announced the rollout of a federally funded program to provide some $51 million in assistance to a child care industry deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic but struggling with additional costs, low pay for front-line workers and declining enrollment.

The program comes nearly two months after the first statewide “safer at home” order went into effect and five days after it was repealed by the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court. It will provide funding to pay for care for the children of essential workers, incentive pay for early-education teachers and money to help child care programs that were forced to close because of the pandemic.

Until the spending was OK’d Friday by the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee, Wisconsin had been among only a handful of states to fail to provide financial assistance to the industry, according to a listing of state actions kept by The Hunt Institute, a think tank affiliated with Duke University.

And the $51 million is still less than half of the $125 million Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration proposed spending at the end of March to support the industry. That measure, part of a $700 million coronavirus relief package never taken up by the Republican-controlled legislature, would have provided substantially the same kinds of benefits as in the package approved Friday, according to DCF spokesman Tom McCarthy.

Chris Rickert of the Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this report.

