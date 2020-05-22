Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Racine County; Nearly 100 new cases tallied here

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — Two more deaths were reported since Thursday in Racine County, raising the coronavirus death total here to 22.

The deaths were within the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department, outside the City of Racine.

County officials on Friday afternoon reported 1,303 confirmed COVID-19 cases since outbreak numbers began to be tallied, which is 96 more since Thursday.

On Friday, 81 new cases were confirmed within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department — which covers Racine, Wind Point and Elmwood Park. There are now 98 probable cases pending and 862 total confirmed cases.

The Central Racine County Health Department, which has jurisdiction over the county’s other 14 municipalities, confirmed 15 new cases Friday, pushing its total to 441. Another 113 probable cases are pending.

The 14-day average for receiving positive tests is at 15.8%, the county reported on Friday.

Of 187,099 COVID-19 tests conducted to date across the state, 14,396 came back positive, a rate of 8.3%. On Friday, 511 tests came back positive statewide, making up 5.1% of tests that were completed that day.