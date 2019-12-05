Two Modine employees trapped after elevator falls between floors

RACINE — Two Modine Manufacturing Co. employees were trapped Thursday afternoon when an elevator fell down its shaft and was stuck between two floors, according to Racine Fire Department Division Chief Jeff Perkins.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:05 p.m. Six units in all, including two ambulances and the department's specialized rescue team, responded.

The elevator and its occupants were stuck between the first and second floors, Perkins said. The first-floor elevator doors would not open, he said, so firefighters used a ladder to enter the elevator shaft from the second floor.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both employees were helped out to the second floor. Neither was injured, Perkins said.

“The two people that were in it didn’t even spill their coffee,” said Modine spokeswoman Lori Swarthout.

An elevator service company was on scene shortly after 1 p.m. working to determine the cause of the failure, Swarthout said. Repairs will be performed as needed, she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.