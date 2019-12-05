You are the owner of this article.
Two Modine employees trapped after elevator falls between floors
At Modine

Two Modine employees trapped after elevator falls between floors

Modine elevator failure

A Modine Manufacturing Co. guard walks out of the company's front gate post Thursday afternoon. Racine Fire Department personnel were dispatched shortly after noon when an elevator fell and was stuck between the first and second floor of the company's headquarters. Two employees were trapped, but neither was injured, according to RFD Division Chief Jeff Perkins.

 Jonathon Sadowski

RACINE — Two Modine Manufacturing Co. employees were trapped Thursday afternoon when an elevator fell down its shaft and was stuck between two floors, according to Racine Fire Department Division Chief Jeff Perkins.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:05 p.m. Six units in all, including two ambulances and the department's specialized rescue team, responded.

The elevator and its occupants were stuck between the first and second floors, Perkins said. The first-floor elevator doors would not open, he said, so firefighters used a ladder to enter the elevator shaft from the second floor.

Both employees were helped out to the second floor. Neither was injured, Perkins said.

“The two people that were in it didn’t even spill their coffee,” said Modine spokeswoman Lori Swarthout.

An elevator service company was on scene shortly after 1 p.m. working to determine the cause of the failure, Swarthout said. Repairs will be performed as needed, she said.

