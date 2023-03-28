RACINE — Two people are recovering from gunshots after a weekend shooting incident near 17th Street and Taylor Avenue.

The Racine Police Department said both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting that occurred about 2 p.m. Friday.

The incident took place in the 2300 block of 17th Street, although police did not disclose whether it was a residence, business or other place.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, the police department spokeswoman, described both victims as adult men.

Both victims arrived at a hospital after police had been contacted.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

The US surpasses 100 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped The US surpasses 100 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space