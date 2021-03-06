 Skip to main content
Two men remain in running to be Racine's next police chief
REPLACING ART HOWELL

Two men remain in running to be Racine's next police chief

RACINE — The Racine Police and Fire Commission has narrowed the number of candidates vying for the job of chief of police from four to two.

Maurice Robinson

Robinson
Alexander Ramirez

Ramirez

The announcement came after the PFC interviewed the four candidates during a marathon closed session on Saturday. Following the closed session, the PFC voted to advance two of the candidates: Maurice Robinson and Alexander Ramirez.

Members of the commission did not share comments on the remaining candidates Saturday.

Robinson is currently with the Cincinnati Police Department where he is the district one commander. He has been with the CPD since 2002. Robinson holds an Masters of Science in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati.

Ramirez is currently with the Milwaukee Police Department where he started in 1991 as a police officer. His last position was as inspector of police. Ramirez holds a Masters of Science in public service with a specialization in criminal justice administration.

Art Howell, the current Racine Chief of Police, had planned to retire at the end of 2020. However, he agreed to continue until his replacement was hired or March 31, whichever occurred first.

Removed from the running were:

  • Todd Hansen is the police chief of Maple Heights, Ohio, where he started as a patrol officer in 1998.
  • Lynn “Al” Fear has 25 years of law enforcement experience and has spent the majority of his career with the City of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
