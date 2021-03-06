Two men remain in running to be Racine's next police chief

RACINE — The Racine Police and Fire Commission has narrowed the number of candidates vying for the job of chief of police from four to two.

The announcement came after the PFC interviewed the four candidates during a marathon closed session on Saturday. Following the closed session, the PFC voted to advance two of the candidates: Maurice Robinson and Alexander Ramirez.

Members of the commission did not share comments on the remaining candidates Saturday.

Robinson is currently with the Cincinnati Police Department where he is the district one commander. He has been with the CPD since 2002. Robinson holds an Masters of Science in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati.

Ramirez is currently with the Milwaukee Police Department where he started in 1991 as a police officer. His last position was as inspector of police. Ramirez holds a Masters of Science in public service with a specialization in criminal justice administration.