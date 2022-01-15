Two local men among those pardoned as Evers sets state record for pardons granted

No governor in Wisconsin’s history has pardoned more people than Tony Evers.

That record was set within the past month. On Dec. 28, 30 pardons were granted, reaching a total of 337. Six days later, another 54 were granted, bringing the total to 391.

Two local men were among the 84.

According to releases from the governor’s office, they are:

Harry Miller, who was with friends when they decided to try to steal soft drinks from a vending machine in a locked laundromat and later resisted arrest by officers responding to break up a bar fight he was involved in, assaulting officers and damaging a police vehicle. In the three decades since, he has focused on his work and family, and looks forward to doing more traveling. He lives in Mount Pleasant.

Carter Evans III, who was 18 years old when he and some friends burglarized a home and robbed an individual. Evans has helped others avoid the mistakes he once made, and he has the support of community leaders and the district attorney’s office. He now resides in Racine with his family.

Pardons do not expunge recipients’ records. But, they do act as “an official act of forgiveness” that restores the rights lost by those who had been convicted of a felony. Thus, they are again allowed to hold office, receive “certain professional licenses,” and serve on a jury.

Pardons can be applied for at evers.wi.gov/pardons. Applicants must have completed their sentence at least five years ago and have no criminal charges currently filed against them. Those actively on the sex offender registry are not allowed to apply.

“I’m proud of our work to give a second chance to folks who’ve made amends and paid their debt to society,” Evers said in a statement accompanying the Dec. 28 pardons. “These individuals have recognized and acknowledged their past mistakes, and this sends a powerful message of redemption as each of them work to build a brighter, better future for themselves and their communities.”

In a Thursday release announcing the pardons, Evers said: “Since the beginning of my administration, we’ve remained committed to granting pardons to eligible individuals, and we intend to continue this momentum into this new year because we know that people are so much more than the sum of their past mistakes. These pardon recipients have the support of many local officials, neighbors, and community members and have earned a second chance.”

