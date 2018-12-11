RACINE COUNTY — Two local law enforcement promotions have recently been announced.
James Spranger will become an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, starting on Dec. 22, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced Monday.
On Thursday, Caledonia’s Police and Fire Commission approved the promotion of Robert Mueller to the rank of lieutenant.
Mueller has been serving as a patrol sergeant with the department, according to the village’s website. He’s been serving in that role since summer 2011, he when was promoted from the rank of officer.
