SOMERS — A man and a woman died after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car Saturday night on the south side of Somers, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department reported Monday.
At 6:41 p.m. Saturday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with the Somers Fire and Rescue Department and the Kenosha Fire Department responded to the intersection of Highway H (88th Avenue) and Highway S (38th Street) for a report of an injury crash involving a motorcycle.
According to the Sheriff's Department, an investigation revealed that a 2017 Chevrolet sedan was traveling south on Highway H. The car was in the intersection at Highway S with the intent on turning left (east).
At the same time, a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Highway H with two riders. According to witnesses, the motorcycle accelerated to "beat the light" as it turned red and struck the sedan in the intersection. Both occupants, who were not wearing helmets, were ejected from the motorcycle.
The motorcycle operator, identified as 33-year-old Joseph Schiavi of Kenosha, was transported via Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He later died as a result of the serious injuries he sustained.
The passenger of the motorcycle was identified as 46-year-old Dawn Olson of Kenosha, who was transported to area hospital where she later died due to her injuries. No injuries were reported to the occupants of the sedan.
The intersection was closed for approximately two hours while the crash scene was investigated and cleared.