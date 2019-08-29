{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The two occupants of a vehicle that crashed into a Mount Pleasant house Thursday morning were taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Shore Fire Department and Mount Pleasant Police received a call at 11:04 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a house at 4231 Garden Drive, which is located just west of Lathrop Avenue and south of Chicory Road.

According to South Shore Battalion Chief Jon Keiser, it appears that the vehicle went off road and traveled through the back yards of a couple of homes before it crashed into the rear of 4231 Garden Drive. The impact caused structural damage to the house and the vehicle.

The home was occupied at the time of the incident, but no one in the house was injured.

It appears that a medical issue by one of the vehicle's occupants led to the crash, Keiser said.

