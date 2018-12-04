Try 1 month for 99¢
Flight for Life 

RACINE — Two men were injured and one was transported via Flight for Life after a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning.

At 12:08 a.m., Racine Police responded to Mount Pleasant Street and Rapids Drive for a motorcycle crash, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara. A vehicle stopped at a red light at the intersection was reportedly struck from behind by a motorcycle.

The men, both in their 50s, on the bike were transported to Ascension All Saints hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. One man was eventually taken by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

There was no update as to the extent of the men's injuries as of Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the crash is unknown and is under investigation, Malacara said. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

