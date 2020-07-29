Two injured in Wednesday night boating crash on Browns Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Two people were reported injured after a pontoon boat and fishing boat reportedly crashed Wednesday night on Browns Lake.

Town of Burlington firefighters and City of Burlington rescue crews were dispatched at 7:30 p.m. to the Fischer Park boat launch, 30526 Durand Ave. (Highway E), to aid a man with an arm injury and a woman with a nose injury, emergency radio reports indicated.

The City of Burlington Fire Department sent two ambulances to the scene. At least one of the parties was transported to Aurora Burlington Medical Center.

The Town of Burlington Fire Department responded with one of its boats, although it was unclear as of this posting if the Fire Department boat had to travel out on the lake to meet the injured parties.

A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden was requested to respond to the scene to investigate.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

