Two injured in vehicle fire after overnight crash on I-94 in Racine County

RAYMOND — Two people were injured and Interstate 94 had to be partially closed after a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a car fire shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.

Deputies responded to northbound I-94 approaching Highway G in Raymond after a 911 caller reported the crash.

When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle engulfed in flames and moved quickly to ensure that all occupants were out of the vehicle and moved to safety.

The vehicle's operator, a 30-year-old man from Milwaukee, stated that he swerved to avoid being hit by another vehicle and struck the wall.

The vehicle then crossed all 4 lanes of the Interstate and struck the median wall, where it came to rest and flames began to appear.

The operator and his passenger, a 37-year-old from Sun Prairie, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, as there were no signs of impairment with the operator.

The Interstate had a partial shutdown of 3 lanes for about 90 minutes.

