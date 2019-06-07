{{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND — Two people were injured in a rollover crash that occurred along Interstate 94 Friday morning.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-94 near Highway G. As of 10:15 a.m., the right lane of northbound traffic was shut down and the ramp to Highway G was closed. 

After 10 a.m., two people were seen being transported from the scene of the crash in stretchers. 

The Racine County Sheriff's Office, the State Patrol and Raymond and Union Grove fire units responded to the scene.

Further information was not available Friday. 

Reporter

Ricardo Torres covers federal, state and Racine County politics along with the Village of Mount Pleasant. He bleeds Wisconsin sports teams.

