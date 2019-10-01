{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle head-on collision Tuesday afternoon in the Village of Bristol that resulted in apparent serious injuries.

Sheriff's deputies and Bristol Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched at 4:27 p.m. for the report of the crash in the 8000 block of Highway 45, south of Highway 50 and just into the downtown Bristol area.

The Kenosha County Sheriff Department reported that a preliminary investigation showed that a Nissan sedan was driving southbound on Highway 45 and was struck head-on by a northbound Chevrolet pickup. The Nissan’s driver was injured and was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for treatment. The driver of the pickup also suffered injuries in the crash and was transported to Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center in Pleasant Prairie.

Highway 45 was closed in both directions for a time Tuesday while the crash scene was investigated and cleared. The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of early Tuesday night.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

