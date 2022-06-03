Two former Racine County Baptist church leaders included in publicized list of abusers were repeat offenders

Other past abusers identified

Researchers have repeatedly identified patterns of sexual abuse in religious groups committed by leaders in places of worship, regardless of the faith or denomination.

Below, find excerpts from a 2013 Journal Times report by Alison Bauter:

Thousands of documents released Monday (July 1, 2013) detail allegations against 42 Milwaukee Archdiocese priests accused of sexually assaulting minors, including at least five who allegedly molested children in Racine County parishes.

In many instances, the priests have admitted to all or some of the charges, and several cases resulted in settlements with the church and received no media coverage at the time.

A series of letters from then-Archbishop Dolan detail his efforts to de-frock Michael Benham, formerly an associate pastor at St. John Nepomuk Parish in Racine, who admittedly repeatedly sexually abused an 11-year-old there in the mid-1970s. The church stripped Benham of his title in 2009.

As was the case with many of the 42 priests, the documents detail Benham’s struggle with alcoholism. In several of those cases the alcohol abuse reportedly intersects with instances of same-sex child abuse, as with Jerome Lanser, formerly of Racine’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where a police report states he sexually abused an eight- or nine-year-old boy from 1975 to 1976.

Children at the Town of Paris' St. John the Baptist Parish, near the county line, reportedly feared former Pastor Eugene Kreuzer during his two-decade career there, which included multiple alleged abuses of teenage boys.

Daniel Budzynski, formerly of Caledonia’s St. Louis Catholic Church, references an “unfortunate incident” with a young boy during a church retreat, which Budzynski in a 2001 letter identified as “horsing around.” He transferred parishes shortly thereafter, and over the years allegedly abused multiple boys between age 7 and 16.

Budzynski’s multiple transitions from parish to parish correspond with charges against him, similar to many of the cases.

Dolan himself noted that pattern in a 2004 letter regarding former St. Joseph’s Parish associate pastor Raymond Adamsky, who is accused of inappropriately touching at least six underage girls between 1961 and 1983.

Oswald Krusing, who served from 1958-63 at (the now-defunct) Holy Name Parish, allegedly repeatedly molested young girls. His subsequent transfer away from Holy Name was one of 15 over the course of his career.