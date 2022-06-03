Two former Racine County Baptist church leaders included in publicized list of abusers were repeat offenders

In response to an explosive investigation, top Southern Baptists Convention members have released a previously secret list of hundreds of pastors and other church-affiliated personnel accused of sexual abuse.
The 205-page database was made public late Thursday. It includes more than 700 entries from cases that largely span from 2000 to 2019.
At least two of the named abusers have local ties. Both have served time behind bars, were released, abused minors again, were reincarcerated and were eventually released when their time was served.
One is Scott Hoppe, who had been assistant pastor at Burlington’s Grace Church (formerly Bethel Baptist), then located at 257 Kendall St., who in 2008 pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13; he also admitted to having molested two other children between April 2000 and May 2002, according to the document.
In Racine court in 2006, Hoppe reportedly told the girl he abused that “God wanted them to be happy” as he “encouraged sexual contact,” The Journal Times reported at the time.
Then, in 2005, he admitted to having groomed and molested a teenage girl. In that case, which concluded in Walworth County in 2007, he pleaded guilty to child enticement by exposure of the sex organ and “sex with child age 16 or older.”
Hoppe was released from prison in 2011 and was required to remain on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.
One year later, in January 2012, he was again charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child; he later pleaded guilty to one of the counts.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Hoppe was released on extended supervision from Racine Correctional Institution on Jan. 1, 2019.
He now lives in McHenry, Illinois, according to the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.
The other local name on the list is Timothy J. Ganzel.
Ganzel had been a youth minister at Wisconsin Grace Baptist Church in Racine. He was sentenced to one year in jail in 1987, with a five-year prison sentencing being stayed; he had pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree sexual assault. Ganzel was 23 at the time.
According to Journal Times reporting from the time, a number of church parishioners spoke up in defense of Ganzel, saying he “expressed sorrow and asked (for) forgiveness” after admitting to molesting a 13-year-old the year prior.
The father of the boy “said he was angry with Ganzel’s supporters for only looking at one side of the situation, and he asked (the judge) to impose ‘very severe’ punishment.”
In 1994, when Ganzel was 30, he was again arrested for sexual abuse of a child. He later pleaded guilty to felony second-degree exposing a child to harmful materials and felony second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Ganzel is now 58 and lives on the 3200 block of Indiana Street in Racine while being monitored by the state. He remains on the Sex Offender Registry.
The list
The existence of the Southern Baptists’ list became widely known May 22 when the independent firm, Guidepost Solutions, included it in its bombshell report detailing how the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee mishandled allegations of sex abuse, stonewalled numerous survivors and prioritized protecting the SBC from liability.
Executive Committee leaders Rolland Slade and Willie McLaurin, in a joint statement, called publishing the list “an initial, but important, step towards addressing the scourge of sexual abuse and implementing reform in the Convention.”
“Each entry in this list reminds us of the devastation and destruction brought about by sexual abuse,” they said. “Our prayer is that the survivors of these heinous acts find hope and healing, and that churches will utilize this list proactively to protect and care for the most vulnerable among us.”
Scott Hoppe, 33, reacts as his wife Jennifer delivers a statement during Scott Hoppe's sentencing hearing Monday, March 31, 2008, in Racine County Circuit Court. Judge Gerald Ptacek sentenced Hoppe to four years in prison and six on extended supervision. Hoppe, a former pastor in Burlington, had an ongoing romantic and sexual relationship with one of his youth group members through her adolescent years.
Timothy Ganzel listens to Judge Emily Mueller during a hearing to determine whether be will be sent to a state mental institution for further treatment after his release from Oshkosh Correctional Institution for a conviction of sexual assault in August 1999.