Two first-time candidates face off in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — The only contested Village of Mount Pleasant race in the April 7 election has a retired college dean facing off against someone long involved in village affairs.
Denise Anastasio and Willie Riley both seek a two-year term on the Village Board for seat No. 4. Both are running for elected office for the first time.
The other two seats, No. 2 and No. 6, are held by Bud Eastman and Anna Marie Clausen, respectively, who are running unopposed. The salary for village trustees is $6,754.
The Journal Times will run election profiles throughout the next month leading up to the election.
Anastasio’s and Riley’s written responses to two questions about their candidacies follow.
Why are you running for village trustee, and what do you think the issues are?
ANASTASIO: I have always been interested in local government, and I want to be more actively involved in the Village of Mount Pleasant where I have lived for over 40 years and at my current residence for 22 years. I hope to use my leadership experience and my work ethic to serve the residents of Mount Pleasant as a member of the Board of Trustees.
You have free articles remaining.
I believe the issues facing the Village are: planning for growth in a thoughtful and sustainable way; ensuring the financial stability of the village; and collaborating with other governmental entities in southeastern Wisconsin.
RILEY: I am running because I love this community. I have lived in Mount Peasant for over 50 years. I have been committed to public service throughout my life. I now want to give back by serving as a village trustee. I know we need representatives that respect the taxpayers’ money. As a trustee, I will find solutions to the challenges and make our community a great place to raise a family.
I see the top issues as: a positive completion of Foxconn, preventing shoreline erosion, attracting quality jobs, promoting small business and development and the proper use of taxpayer funds.
How or why are you qualified to serve as a village trustee?
ANASTASIO: In my career, I progressed from a supervisor at a hospital, to a faculty member at a college, to the dean of biological and health sciences, taking on progressively greater leadership responsibilities. I learned to develop and manage large budgets, plan facilities, deal with accrediting agencies and adhere to state regulations. I also served a term as President of the Illinois Community College Faculty Association.
I am currently treasurer and past-president of the Racine Branch of American Association of University Women, a local organization of over 200 members.
I am a hard worker, conscientious, and integrity and productivity are important to me.
RILEY: I am a Vietnam Navy vet with a bachelor’s degree in biology and psychology from UW-Stout and a certification in public service administration from the University of Oklahoma, a retired regional director for the Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. I am now serving on Mount Pleasant’s Drainage Commission, Board of Review and Zoning Board of Appeals, and am a previous poll worker and chief inspector.