ELMWOOD PARK — Christopher Koskey died on July 9, 2015 after a surgery at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center. But to this day, his heart hasn’t stopped beating.
Koskey, a Germantown resident, had undergone a series of spinal and back surgeries after a 2009 car accident. Unbeknownst to his family, the 31-year-old had signed up to be an organ donor the day before what was supposed to be his last surgery.
“Losing Chris was such a shock,” said Koskey’s mother, Sarah. “He’s got the biggest heart. We wanted someone to have his heart.”
Concurrent with Koskey’s death, 55-year-old Racine resident Jimmie Nelson seemed to be nearing the end of his rope.
Years before, his heart had stopped twice and later on, he suffered a stroke. Without a heart donation, Nelson likely would’ve died within months, says stepson Mack Kradenych.
“He had lost over 70 pounds from sickness. It was getting bad,” Kradenych said.
The phone call came at 2 a.m. in July 2015. Nelson, along with his wife, Tina, and mother Zodie Brown, sped up to St. Luke’s; a perfect match had been found. Before the day was out, Nelson’s new heart — one that had belonged to Koskey — was pumping away.
“This is Chris’ wish,” said Koskey’s father, Pete.
A long-awaited reunion
Last month, after a three-year wait, Nelson was finally able to meet Koskey’s family. Then on Saturday, 60 people from both families met at the Taylor Complex, 3131 Taylor Ave., to celebrate the life of Christopher and the revived life of Jimmie.
“It took us three years to get in contact with the family,” Nelson said. “I wanted to know where my heart was coming from.”
The two families were able to connect through the Wisconsin Blood Center, Sarah Koskey said, but had to wait through a somewhat intentionally drawn out process for organ recipients to meet the deceased donor’s family.
It’s a lengthy process to ensure the family who lost a loved one has ample time to grieve, while the other family can confront the concept of survivor guilt — in which someone may feel guilty for surviving while another individual dies.
Upon meeting Nelson, Sarah Koskey said the lasting resentment she had after losing her son melted away.
“The anger of that was all gone after we met Jimmie,” she said.
Despite coming from different hometowns, being of different races, and a 20-year age gap, Nelson and Koskey were a perfect match.
“They had the same heart, the same soul, the same interests, the same mannerisms,” Sarah Koskey said. “When you hug him, you feel Chris.”
More than having the same blood type, tissue type, having similarly sized torsos and myriad other factors, the two men’s loved ones say they have similar dispositions and personalities. Both Chris Koskey and Jimmie Nelson are devout Christians and avid fishermen.
“The most beautiful soul,” Sarah said several times Saturday evening, describing both Nelson and her deceased son.
“He’s got the biggest heart. We wanted someone to have his heart.” Sarah Koskey, Christopher’s mother
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.