Two families displaced in Wednesday evening fire

RACINE — Two families were displaced as the result of a structure fire Wednesday evening that caused an estimated $40,000 damage to the building’s exterior, but no injuries.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the 3600 block of Southwood Drive at approximately 7:16 p.m. on the report of a townhouse on fire.

In a news release, the RFD said the fire was discovered by one of the tenants just getting home from work.

She alerted her adult daughter in the residence and the couple from the adjoining townhouse.

“All occupants were outside when first-arriving fire companies observed a small fire at the rear of the house,” the release said. “The fire quickly grew as it was driven by 15 mph winds from the southwest.”

Firefighters from Captain Cassel’s crew on Engine 5 and Lieutenant Dutton’s crew on Quint 4 were able to bring the fire under control in about 15 minutes, the RFD said. Their aggressive action kept the fire from entering the interior of the home.

Evidence suggests the source of the fire was an electrical issue. The investigation into the exact cause of the electrical issue is ongoing.

We Energies assisted in the initial investigation, and the Red Cross assisted the displaced tenants.

The RFD is reminding residents that flickering, dimming or brightening lights are "cause for concern" with regard to the condition and safe operation of the electric service to, or in, a building. Owners or tenants are encouraged to report these abnormal electrical conditions to We Energies.

Fire safety questions can be directed to Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.