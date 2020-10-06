Two families displaced in 17th Street fire, believed to have been 'intentionally set'

RACINE — Two families were temporarily displaced Tuesday after a fire at 808-810 17th St. that is believed by fire officials to have been “intentionally set.”
The damage is estimated at $75,000.
When firefighters arrived at 4:02 a.m. Tuesday, they found a side-by-side duplex with heavy fire at the rear of the building and extending into the interior and attic, according to Racine Fire Department Capt. Craig Ford.
“Firefighters contained the fire to the east apartment and attic space and had the fire extinguished about 45 minutes after arrival.”
Ford said the fire occurred in the unit at 808 17th, with water damage to the unit at 810 17th.
“It was challenging for the guys when it (fire) got to the attic,” Ford said, crediting an aggressive fire suppression attack by firefighters with containing the fire to the apartment of origin.
“Firefighters did a very good job to keep it from spreading to the other apartment.”
Ford said there were no injuries to either civilians or firefighters in connection with the incident.
In addition to the Racine Fire Department, other emergency services agencies assisting at the scene included the Racine Police Department, We Energies and the American Red Cross.
Support Local Journalism
Ford said that a reported twelve residents between the two units self-evacuated, with residents of both apartments displaced and “Red Cross offering assistance.”
“Both apartments are uninhabitable for now,” he noted.
Due to ongoing law enforcement investigation of the arson incident, Ford said additional details regarding the fire would not be forthcoming at this time.
Importance of smoke detectors
Tuesday morning’s fire comes against the national October observation of Fire Prevention Month.
Ford credited working smoke detectors Tuesday morning with providing “early notification” alerting residents to the blaze and the need to evacuate the two apartment units, calling smoke alarms “an inexpensive and extremely useful tool in preventing residential fire deaths.”
“The smoke detectors were working and properly placed – that resulted in twelve people standing in the yard when we got there instead of needing rescue, which takes a horrible situation and makes it exponentially worse … with firefighters having to go in to life-and-death situations and search for folks who are trapped inside,” Ford said. “It’s good, whether you’re the owner or the tenant, to test those smoke detectors. That $10 smoke detector is really a valuable piece of equipment.”
Ford said two additional important fire prevention lessons can also be reinforced as a result of Tuesday morning’s blaze.
“Home Escape Plans are critical to evacuating your family during a fire, and just as critical for arriving firefighters to know if everyone has exited safely or if there is someone still inside needing rescue,” he noted. “Finally, renter’s insurance is a must, especially in multi-family residences where you cannot know exactly how safe the actions of your neighbors are.”
You can call your local fire department to learn if they provide smoke alarms for residents. In Racine, call the Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915 to learn if you quality for free smoke detector installation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.