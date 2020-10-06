Two families displaced in 17th Street fire, believed to have been 'intentionally set'

RACINE — Two families were temporarily displaced Tuesday after a fire at 808-810 17th St. that is believed by fire officials to have been “intentionally set.”

The damage is estimated at $75,000.

When firefighters arrived at 4:02 a.m. Tuesday, they found a side-by-side duplex with heavy fire at the rear of the building and extending into the interior and attic, according to Racine Fire Department Capt. Craig Ford.

“Firefighters contained the fire to the east apartment and attic space and had the fire extinguished about 45 minutes after arrival.”

Ford said the fire occurred in the unit at 808 17th, with water damage to the unit at 810 17th.

“It was challenging for the guys when it (fire) got to the attic,” Ford said, crediting an aggressive fire suppression attack by firefighters with containing the fire to the apartment of origin.

“Firefighters did a very good job to keep it from spreading to the other apartment.”

Ford said there were no injuries to either civilians or firefighters in connection with the incident.