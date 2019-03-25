STURTEVANT — Two newcomers are vying for the District 1 seat on the Racine Unified School Board, representing the Sturtevant area.
The election is April 2.
Amy L. Cimbalnik, a 46-year-old inside sales director, will face off against Jared Bellis, a 36-year-old assistant general manager and Unified parent. Both are from Sturtevant.
Michelle Duchow, who currently hold the District 1 seat, is not seeking re-election. District 1 includes the Village of Sturtevant and the southwest corner of Mount Pleasant. A map can be found at www.RUSD.org (School Board section).
In other Racine Unified races Anthony Hammes and Kimberly Hoover will battle it out to represent District 9. That seat is currently held by Bob Wittke, School Board president and State Assembly representative for the 62nd District. Wittke chose not to run for School Board after being elected to the Assembly in November.
School Board members serve three-year terms and are compensated $3,600 per year.
Incumbent Mattthew Hanser, who represents District 8, is running unopposed.
Following are questions The Journal Times posed to the candidates and their answers.
What are two goals for the school board that you have during the next three years?
Bellis: My first goal is retention of both students and teachers. We need RUSD to be the school district where families want to send their children, and where high-quality professionals want to teach. As an RUSD parent, my second goal is to ensure that the parent perspective is heard at the Board of Education.
Cimbalnik: I will continue to make decisions with the “big picture” in mind. Decisions made today must not adversely impact the district tomorrow. Secondly, I will go on attending and volunteering at district events/performances and visiting with our talented teachers and staff to learn about their latest efforts first-hand.
What do you believe should be done to address the district’s structural deficit?
Bellis: The district needs to think creatively in its budget process. I believe that we need to stay far away from the classrooms when finding ways to cut. Students in the classrooms should be the last ones to feel the effects of budget cuts.
Cimbalnik: While all spending should be analyzed so savings can be realized, the spending areas that have been proven to make the strongest impact on improving student learning levels and closing achievement gaps should be looked at last for adjustments.
Do you believe most administrative decisions should be made by the board or by the superintendent? What is the role of school board members?
Bellis: The board must consider the superintendent’s professional judgement and expertise as it governs the school district. As a board member, my role will be to represent my constituents, and to bring their voice into the school district’s decision-making process. Decisions should be made after careful and transparent consideration of their effects on students, families, educators and taxpayers.
Cimbalnik: The board operates at the policy level, not at the operational level. Administrative decisions are to be made by the district administrators, not the board. The School Board members develop annual goals for the district, chart a course to navigate, and regularly monitor the plan’s progress in order to reach the desired results. The board must operate in the best interests of the district’s owners, and ensure that all board actions follow current law and board policies.
What is the most critical issue that you see facing the school district right now, and how would you address it?
Bellis: The most critical issue facing RUSD is student performance across the board. We need to make sure our schools are properly staffed and provided with the resources they need to succeed. We also need to find alternatives to out-of-school suspensions. Students need to be in school. Missed time does not lead to student success.
Cimbalnik: From my district experience, the customer service level from the board down through our schools needs the bar set higher. Until the internal culture changes, we will only see small pockets of success in this district. While many skilled district employees deliver excellent customer service, unfortunately it’s not consistent across all operations.
What should be done to address underperforming schools in the district?
Bellis: We need to identify the root causes of underperformance. Are the schools properly staffed? Do the schools have the proper resources to succeed? Are the schools appropriately supported from the district? Are parents and families engaged? Once we understand the why, we can develop reasonable goals to succeed.
Cimbalnik: The board needs to support the decisions that the superintendent must make when honestly evaluating an underperforming school. Board members must perform their job as it is designed, and stay away from operations to give the school the best chance to succeed.
What areas of expertise do you bring to the table to make the school board stronger?
Bellis: I bring the perspective of an RUSD parent. This perspective will make the school board stronger. RUSD’s success is my child’s success and is this community’s success.
Cimbalnik: I am a concerned parent with two kids who have attended RUSD schools, and have invested hundreds of volunteer hours with the district, superintendent and in schools alongside students, parents, principals and staff. Volunteering has allowed me to connect school and district needs with various community outreach resources.
What does a successful school district look like to you?
Bellis: A successful school district is one that effectively prepares students for life beyond K-12 education while retaining students, families and teachers. As a parent, seeing the same teachers and families at the school every year makes me feel safe. I know I made the right choice in choosing RUSD for my child, and I will be proud to serve RUSD as a board member.
Cimbalnik: A successful school district has a 98 percent graduation rate, welcoming and engaging schools and all students and staff feel safe and valued. The community speaks highly of its schools, staff and administrators. Successful districts are fiscally responsible, and businesses can quickly fill vacancies with highly-qualified local graduates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.