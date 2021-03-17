Two endangered African penguins born in Racine

RACINE — Racine Zoo staff announced that two healthy African penguin chicks hatched at the Zoo on March 6 and 8, respectively, to parents Robin and Linus.

The chicks have been growing quickly, and are already over five times the size they were when they were first hatched.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome these new birds into the world, and to share the exciting news,” said Aszya Summers, curator of Animal Care and Conservation Education at the Racine Zoo. “African penguins are endangered and face a variety of threats in the wild, and each penguin has an important role to play in the conservation of their species.”

“The African penguin chicks are doing well and their parents are doing a great job caring for them,” said Beth Heidorn, executive director.

The Racine Zoo is a member of the African Penguin Species Survival Program, working alongside other accredited AZA zoos and aquariums to ensure healthy African penguin populations both in zoos and in the wild. African penguins face threats from overfishing, oil spills, loss of habitat, overexploitation for food and climate change.