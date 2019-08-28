{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Two dogs that were left home alone were not injured in an oven fire on the 1600 block of Quincy Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Racine Fire Department.

The fire caused approximately $4,500 in damage in the lower unit of the home.

In a news release, fire officials stated: “As a reminder, please do NOT store used cooking oil inside of your oven. We have responded to two separate fires in the last month caused by cooking oil left inside of an oven.”

In the release, the Fire Department said that anyone with questions regarding fire safety or how to safely store cooking oil can call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

Reporter

Before the JT hired him, Adam went to St. Cat's before going to Drake University. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, helps lead social media efforts, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow

