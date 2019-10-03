RACINE — Two dogs were killed and a third was taken for medical treatment Thursday afternoon after a fire started in a house in the 1800 block of Mars Avenue.
At 2:20 p.m. a neighbor called 911 to say he saw smoke coming from the house, according to Racine Fire Department Lt. John Magnus. Firefighters responded and had the fire under control by 2:39 p.m., Battalion Chief Sue Palubicki said.
The two deceased dogs were lying in the yard following the fire. A firefighter was seen petting one of them and an oxygen mask was on it, though it had already died.
A group of a few firefighters carried the third dog away to be transported WVRC Emergency and Specialty Pet Care in Mount Pleasant. The dog's condition was not known as of Thursday night.
No one was home when the fire started, Magnus said, and he praised the neighbor for calling the fire in and preventing any major property loss.
“I appreciate their early call,” he said.
Magnus said the blaze appeared to have been contained to the first floor of the one-story home. Later Thursday, Magnus reported that the fire had started in the kitchen of the home, apparently the result of an activated stove burner.
Damage to the residence, which is located east of Northwestern Avenue and south of Yout Street, is estimated at $75,000 at the Red Cross was summoned to aid two adults and two children who resided at the residence.
Racine Police and We Energies crews assisted at the fire scene.
